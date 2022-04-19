Palestinian High School Student Hit in Jenin Shootout Succumbs to Wounds

An 18-year-old Palestinian high school student succumbed to her wounds nearly two weeks after being caught in a crossfire during an Israeli military raid in Jenin, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Hundreds attended Hanan Khadour's funeral, in her village of Faqua.

Her father, Mahmoud, said he doubts "whether they will investigate this at all. I hope someone investigates how such a girl, who is not involved in anything, goes out to study and never returns, and for no reason."

Open gallery view Hanan Khadour.

The family said Hanan was on her way to class before deciding to return home due to heavy Israeli military presence in the area. On her way back to her village, some 12 km (about 7.5 miles) away from Jenin, she was hit in the abdomen during the shootout between soldiers and Palestinian militants.

Since then, she had been hospitalized in Jenin. "She was injured very badly and underwent several operations," the father said.

Earlier this week "her condition improved, and she contacted us," he recounted. "Unfortunately last night [on Monday] her condition deteriorated rapidly, and she suffered from sharp bleeding and died."

The exchange of fire broke out during a military raid on the family home of Raad Hazem, a Jenin resident who carried out a deadly attack in Tel Aviv that killed three Israelis days earlier.

Her father said Hanan aspired to pursue higher education. She was the only daughter in the family and had three brothers. "She was the light of my life, now extinguished," he said.

While the Palestinian Health Ministry and the family say they are convinced it was Israeli fire that killed her, the Israeli military said it was looking into the incident.

Mofid Jaloum, an activist from Khadour's village, explained that hospital staff believe that the wound was caused by Israeli fire "due to the nature of the injury," which resembled similar cases they had treated.

In the same raid during which Khadour was shot, one Islamic Jihad militant was killed, and 13 Palestinians, including the high school student, were wounded, according to Israeli and Palestinian reports.