Only One Witness in Netanyahu Trial Was Hacked, Prosecution Expected to Say

Prosecutors in the corruption trial against former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to inform the Jerusalem District Court Wednesday that it was only the phone of Shlomo Filber, the former Communications Ministry director general, that was hacked amid allegations that the police illegally hacked into the phones of individuals involved.

According to the expected announcement, there was an additional attempt at hacking the phone of a co-defendant in the case, Iris Elovitch, but the attempt failed.

This follows an examination of records involving the phones of 1,500 people involved in the case. The issue surfaced after in recent weeks the Israeli business daily Calcalist published a series of reports alleging that the police illegally hacked the phones of a number of Israeli public figures without a warrant using spyware from the Israel firm NSO. Calcalist alleged that it included individuals involved in the Netanyahu case.

When the allegations were reported, the police denied any wrongdoing but a team headed by Deputy Attorney General Amit Merari was convened to look into the allegations.

The proceedings in Netanyahu’s trial were suspended last week after the prosecution requested additional time to complete its investigation. Netanyahu is on trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three cases, including one alleging that he traded favorable coverage from the Walla news website for regulatory concessions to the Bezeq telecommunications firm, which owned Walla at the time. Filber, the former Communications Ministry director general, turned state’s evidence in the case. Iris Elovitch is the wife of Bezeq's controlling shareholder at the time, Shaul Elovitch.

The prosecution’s investigation revealed that with regard to Filber’s phone, a court issued a search warrant, but the hacking of the phone exceeded what the warrant permitted. It was found that the police extracted private information from the phone that had no bearing on the case including WhatsApp text messages and emails. At the time, the prosecutors overseeing the investigation of the Bezeq-Walla case were not provided with the information that exceeded the warrant, and the Israel Police said that the information was also not given to the police investigators in the case.

The prosecution does not intend to provide the court or the defense lawyers in the Bezeq-Walla case with information regarding the information that exceeded the search warrant. For their part, the defense lawyers are expected to demand to be provided with all of the information and to seek a court order requiring its disclosure if necessary.

The hacking of Filber’s phone produced meager information, including mainly recorded conversations between Filber and journalist Amit Segal. It also emerged from the conversations that Filber had strenuously objected to the police investigations of Netanyahu, who for a time was communications minister in addition to prime minister.

The picture emerging from the investigation of the alleged hacks those associated with the Netanyahu case matches Merari’s team’s findings. So far, no evidence has been found that the police used the spyware without a warrant, but in certain cases the hacking has been found to exceed the limitations in the warrants. That was apparently the result of an expansive and controversial legal interpretation by the police legal adviser and a lack of proper oversight of the police cybertechnology unit.

Merari's team has worked with the police and NSO, the company that developed the spyware, but according to information obtained by Haaretz, the team has not contacted former police cybertechnology unit staffers who have left the force. The team is expected to present its findings to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Public Security Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, following Bennett’s return from a visit to Bahrain this week.