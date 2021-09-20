Man Shot Dead, Others Wounded at Wedding in Central Israel

One person was killed and five injured after a man opened fire at a wedding in the central city of Taibeh, as gun violence continues to rage in Israel's Arab communities.

Alaa Sarsour, 25, died from his wounds after being evacuated to Meir Hospital in Kfar Sava in critical condition. Another man was critically injured after being shot in his neck and is receiving medical treatment. One guest sustained moderate injuries to his limbs, and three others suffered mild injuries.

Police arrived at the wedding and are looking for the gunman, who fled the scene. According to police statements, the shooting is suspected to be criminally motivated.

At least some of the injured guests are known to the police and have criminal records.

Police said that the gunman arrived at the wedding bearing a weapon and shot at a group of young people. However, eyewitnesses told Haaretz that the shooter ambushed the group as they were leaving the wedding, shooting at them with an automatic firearm.

Open gallery view Alaa Sarsour, who died after being shot at a wedding in Taibeh, central Israel, on Monday.

"It felt like a massacre, we heard a series of shots, the music was shut off and we started hearing those who were wounded scream," a guest who witnessed the shooting said.

Earlier, a 24-year-old man was shot to death as part of a feud between criminals in the Bedouin village of Zarzir in northern Israel, according to a police statement.

So far, 87 Arabs have lost their lives to violent crime in Israel this year, with 72 of the victims being Israeli citizens, according to the non-profit organization the Abraham Initiatives. In addition, six Israeli Arabs have been killed by police fire.

Twelve of the victims were women and 46 were under the age of 30. Of the 87 cases this year, 70 involved firearms.