One Rocket Launched From Gaza Into Israel, IDF Tanks Pound the Strip
The exchange comes after a long period of relative quiet as Hamas and Israel contended with the coronavirus pandemic
Once rocket was launched from Gaza into Israel late Wednesday night, the Israeli army said in a statement. It did not give news of casualties or damage.
In response to the attack, the IDF said its tanks struck three different Hamas position in the northern Gaza Strip.
The exchange comes after a period of relative quiet as both Israel and Hamas refrained from military activities while trying to counter the spread of the coronavirus.
Early on into the emergency, Israeli media revealed that Gaza medical personnel had entered Israel in order to receive training, an unusual move both for Israel and Hamas to allow.
The two sides are also negotiating a prisoner exchange.
This is a developing story
