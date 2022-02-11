One of the Most Serious Israeli Army Accidents Ends With a Whimper

A genuine drama unfolded behind the scenes in the case of the fatal accident in the Egoz commando unit last month. Until the last minute, Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi weighed the possibility of removing the unit’s commander, Lt. Col. E., in the light of the serious findings of the military investigations into the incident.

Kochavi ultimately changed his mind and made do with ordering a two-year deferment of E.’s promotion, partly against the backdrop of mounting objections to the dismissal from members of the General Staff. The internal dispute within the Israel Defense Forces on this issue is still ongoing. One of its melancholy results is that personal arguments are overshadowing the issues of principle – and perhaps hindering the corrective process the IDF needs.

The death of two company commanders in Egoz, Maj. Ofek Aharon and Maj. Itamar Elharar, in the friendly fire mishap on January 12, was preceded by a series of harrowing snafus, violations of orders and disciplinary breaches. That picture was quite clear when the chief of staff arrived at the Nabi Musa firing zone in the Judean Desert, where the accident occurred, on the day after the calamity. An expert committee headed by Maj. Gen. (res.) Noam Tibon was tasked with examining what happened in the unit in the week leading up to the accident, and particularly in the 30-something hours before the team commander, Lt. N., mistakenly shot the company commanders – two outstanding officers who were poised for splendid careers in the army.

Tibon’s thorough investigation turned up one error after another: officers went on home leave contrary to the guidelines and without telling their superiors, investigated Bedouin threats in the hope of uncovering stolen weapons, embarked on private pursuits without prior coordination and without supervision, and fired in the air without bothering to report it. None of these were chance or passing events, they were serial phenomena. Almost all the ranks in the unit, from the company commanders down, were involved in this in the hours before the accident. E. himself was not in the picture. He was commanding a different force from the unit, which was preparing for complex operational activity in the north. His deputy, an officer with the rank of major, was placed in charge of the training exercise in the Judean Desert.

The chief of staff had already seen Tibon’s grave findings last week. Seemingly, they were enough to justify a decision – relatively rare in regard to this military rank – to remove the unit’s commander. But in a series of meetings, several major generals expressed sharp reservations about the report’s conclusions, and in particular about the position Tibon took about a dismissal. Maj. Gens. Tamir Yadai, Yaniv Asor, Yehuda Fuchs and subsequently also the deputy chief of staff, Herzi Halevi, opposed the dismissal.

Underlying the generals’ considerations, in part, are their relations with mid-level field commanders. Almost every month the senior officers encounter younger commanders who want to leave the career army. The recurring reason: they find it difficult to strike a balance between the demands of the military and the needs of their families. The public atmosphere no longer encourages them to remain in service. E.’s removal could have marked another fault line in relations with the field personnel. Thus, while retired generals, and certainly many parents of combat soldiers, thought that the hitches and disciplinary infractions mandated the dismissal of the responsible commander – certainly given the disastrous outcome – the tendency in the army gradually shifted to the opposite direction.

Uncharacteristically, Kochavi decided to take more time to think. He pondered the matter over last weekend and didn’t make the decision until Monday morning: E. would not be removed, but his appointment as a brigade commander, which was scheduled to take place this summer, would be canceled and his promotion would be deferred for two years. In practice, even if this was not stated explicitly, Kochavi rejected a key recommendation of the team he himself appointed – a recommendation which loomed from the very start of the investigation. Tibon, who was sent with Fuchs, the head of Central Command, to brief the media, was frozen out. Still, he maneuvered well. He spoke with sincere pain about the picture he found in Egoz, while somehow skating around the question of why a less severe step was ultimately taken.

People who spoke with Kochavi this week found him less resolute than usual. He understands the criticism he’s received, but is quite comfortable with his final decision not to dismiss the unit’s commander. It was, he told an interlocutor, “a decision of half a degree in either direction.” In contrast to E., the officers in the chain of command who were punished (his deputy, the third company commander, the team commander who did the shooting) explicitly violated orders or refrained from taking actions they were obligated to take.

When Sgt. Evyatar Yosefi drowned during a training exercise in the Hilazon Stream three years ago, the commander of his Paratroopers battalion was removed due to specific negligent behavior: He did not approve the exercise’s file as required. In addition, he knew that inclement weather was expected in the north of the country and took no action. E., however, did not know about the events that preceded the accident in Egoz, was not directly negligent and was not directly responsible for the events. (This viewpoint, of course, somewhat contradicts the thesis that the chief of staff recently presented with some passion to the Supreme Court, to justify his decision to dismiss a base commander in the Military Police.) Sector commanders in which the Egoz unit was posted recently were rapturous in its praise. Kochavi also took into account that Egoz passed two General Staff reviews last year with high marks.

The end result is that the resounding report – on one of the worst IDF accidents in the last two decades – ended with a faint echo. The chief of staff announced the return of the field corps to “basic practices” in regard to preparing missions, and ordered training to be halted for a full week to refresh safety procedures. That’s a necessary move. So much so, that it could have been done immediately after the accident, under the impact of the shock it caused. For this, was there any need to appoint an expert team headed by an external authority, a major general in the reserves?

Open gallery view The firing zone where the fatal accident took place, in January. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Contrariwise, no extensive discussion took place in the army about the accident’s broader implications. Did the recent relaxation in the rules of engagement have anything to do with it? (The army replies in the negative, but unconvincingly.) What do the findings in the unit say about the situation in the other special forces units? (A comparative check of other units came up with the surprising conclusion that the events in Egoz don’t reflect the situation in them.) And isn’t there a danger that wild behavior by officers in such units will lead to additional accidents in the future?

When all is said and done, the truth needs to be said: the army ultimately looks at the bottom line. If an event as serious as this ends with the deferment of a promotion rather than a dismissal, a double message is being sent to field commanders. On the one hand, the General Staff describes the accident in extremely grave terms. On the other hand, the measures that they take shows leniency – thus undermining the perception of the commander’s responsibility for what happens in their unit.