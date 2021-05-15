One Killed as Gaza Rocket Lands Direct Hit on Residential Building in Central Israel

A 50-year-old man was killed when a Gaza rocket landed in the city of Ramat Gan on Saturday, during a barrage aimed at cities in the center of the country.

Initial evidence suggested that the man had been on the ground floor of a building and was killed by shrapnel. According to one rescuer who responded to the scene, the man lived in an apartment without a fortified safe room. At least six buildings in the vicinity were damaged.

Visiting the scene, Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama Hacohen said that buildings in the area did not have safe rooms. "There is an urban renewal project here, but this is an area marked for preservation," he said. "In a city like Ramat Gan, it isn't possible to ensure one-hundred-percent protection. It is not feasible economically or physically." The municipality's welfare department said 47 families had their homes damaged by the rocket.

Hamas said earlier that it had fired dozens of rockets at central Israel in response to the killing of eight children and two women, all members of the same family, in a srike on the Al-Shate refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip. A baby was rescued alive, apparently because his mother had been using her body to shield him. Witnesses said the four-story building was bombed multiple times before being being completely destroyed.