Over a Hundred Palestinians Lightly Wounded in Clashes With Israeli Army in West Bank

A Palestinian demonstrator, affected by tear gas fired by Israeli forces, in Beita, a town near Nablus in the West Bank, February 28, 2020

Over a hundred Palestinians were lightly wounded Friday in clashes with Israeli security forces near the city of Nablus in the West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported.

Two Israeli soldiers also suffered light injuries from stone throwing and were evacuated to Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer. A total of 134 Palestinians were wounded, according to the Red Crescent. One man was hit by a live round, and an additional 53 were wounded by rubber-tipped bullets. The rest were harmed by tear gas inhalation.

The confrontation erupted against the backdrop of a tour by a right-wing group that was scheduled to take place Friday at an archaeological site in Area B – which makes up 22 percent of the West Bank and is under civilian control of the PA and Israeli security control – but was cancelled the previous day because the NGO organizing it did not receive clearance from the Israeli army to visit the site.

The Palestinian Authority has erected the Palestinian flag at the archeological site, which is of great importance according to Jewish tradition.

In a separate incident, Jewish settlers and Palestinians clashed overnight Thursday near the Palestinian town of Hawara, south of Nablus. Both the settlers and the Palestinians hurled stones at each other, and one of the settlers fired into the air.

Some 20 vehicles were damaged, and windows of stores were smashed, according to Hawara Mayor Nasser Al-Hawari.

In addition, a Molotov cocktail hit an Israeli vehicle during the altercations, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said on Friday. The crowd was dispersed by Israeli soldiers, but shortly thereafter several settlers returned to the scene, and resumed the stone throwing at cars and stores until Israeli soldiers removed them from the area.

