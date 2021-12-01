New U.S. Envoy to Israel Will Visit Yad Vashem on First Day Out of Isolation

The United States' new ambassador to Israel, Thomas Nides, will visit Yad Vashem on Thursday, in his first action in the role and after completing his three days of mandatory isolation.

Yad Vashem chairman Dani Dayan called it a "moving tribute" to have the new ambassador visit the Holocaust museum on his first day in Israel out of isolation.

Nides had postponed his original plans to visit Yad Vashem after landing on Monday, due to the government's new COVID guidelines.

The ambassador will be residing in Jerusalem and has expressed his eagerness to travel "all over this country to connect with Israel’s rich history and culture.

He noted his aspirations to represent "the full diversity of Americans whose backgrounds and beliefs may differ but are united in the core American values of freedom, democracy and opportunity. The same rings true for Israel. That is why the bonds between our two countries, as president Biden has said, are unbreakable."

Nides, a deputy secretary of state during the Obama administration, and more recently the vice chairman of investment bank Morgan Stanley, has years of experience on both Wall Street and Capitol Hill and has been lauded for his ability to manage and navigate complex diplomatic and bureaucratic situations.