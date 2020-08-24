Two New Arrests in Suspected Rape of 16-year-old Israeli; Eilat Hotel Manager Released

An Israeli court on Monday extended the custody by one day of a minor who was arrested Saturday in connection the alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in an Eilat hotel two weeks ago.

The manager of the Red Sea Hotel, Pnina Maman, was released subject to restrictions Monday, a day after she was arrested on suspicion of obstructing the investigation and failing to prevent a crime. She was ordered not to contact any hotel employees.

Two 27-year-old men from Hadera, an 18-year-old man and eight male juveniles are in custody in connected to the incident. The main suspects are two men from Hadera, in northern Israel, both of whom are 27.

On Sunday the custody of the main suspect, one of the Hadera men, was extended by five days. On Monday the custody of the second Hadera man was extended until Thursday.

Also on Monday, two additional minors were detained for questioning. They were scheduled for a detention hearing later Monday, when the police were expected to request that the seven minors who were arrested Sunday in connection to the alleged rape remain in custody.

At Maman’s detention hearing, the police representative told the court that the hotel manager failed to prevent a serious crime. “She was near the incident, and we have a case here of turning a blind eye and a suspicion of obstruction.” Maman’s lawyer said her client had been raped herself when she was 14.