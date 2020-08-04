Netanyahu Supports Son’s Comments Calling Protesters ‘Aliens’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that when his son called those protesting against him "aliens," he was referring to, in his words, partisan protests "that have bizarre elements."

“This what my son meant,” the prime minister said, referring to comments made by Yair Netanyahu, who said that his father laughs at pictures of Israelis demonstrating outside the family's official Jerusalem residence: "He sees the sights that all of us see, of these aliens."

LISTEN: Seth Rogen’s post-Zionist pickle meets Bibi’s protest pandemic

The prime minister added that the protests “are fueled by left-wing groups, regrettably with great support from the media," and that they include incitement to murder him and his family.

One of the threats against him is the throwing of Molotov cocktails at the Prime Minister’s Office, he said. “There are calls day after day, explicit or not, that say ‘the best way to end what we haven’t managed at the ballot box is with violence’ – whether by throwing Molotov cocktails at the Prime Minister’s Office or saying ‘you'll be unprotected and we'll deal with you.’”

Yair Netanyahu made the comments in question in an interview Monday with Galei Israel Radio, a West Bank-based Israeli station. “It makes him laugh. It’s like entertainment.” He added, "Sometimes I show him several select clips, try not [to show] the cruder things at the protests, because it’s still unpleasant. It entertains him. It even gives him a bit of strength,” said Yair Netanyahu.

Also Tuesday, Netanyahu senior shared a video on social media of himself in public that edited out one of his supporters at the scene crying out “death to leftists,” a statement the prime minister did not acknowledge. The video shows Netanyahu getting takeout from a restaurant in Ramle, followed by cheering supporters, in a show of support for local businesses.

A separate video from the event showed a man shouting the threat, who is seen near the prime minister in the video posted by Netanyahu. After this video that included the threat was shared online, Netanyahu wrote: “I’m happy the left suddenly grew ears. I’ve been consistent: I condemn incitement and violence from every side,” adding a demand that opposition lawmakers and “leaders of the left” speak out against “the incitement and threats of murder in the demonstrations they are leading against me.”

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu visited the headquarters of the taskforce to break the chain of coronavirus infection located on the Home Front Command base in Ramle on Tuesday morning, where he held a situation assessment with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and other senior officials.

“We are trying to create something that in my opinion does not exist in the world – the ability to break [the chain of infection] at a very high level, on a very large scale,” he said. the level of infection is high, we must lower it, and we will lower it in a joint effort.”