Netanyahu’s Lawyers Demand Data Gained From Phone Hacking Over Criminal Trial

The lawyers of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked the court on Thursday to order the government to divulge any information police obtained in their investigation of Netanyahu using spyware, after the Israel Police reportedly used spyware to gather data from the phone of someone linked to Netanyahu’s trial.

In its filing with the Jerusalem District Court, Netanyahu’s lawyers said they had approached the prosecution about this two weeks ago but did not get an answer. On Thursday prosecutor Yehudit Tirosh told the defendants’ lawyers that “a thorough examination” of the allegations is being carried out.

Netanyahu and other defendants are currently on trial in three separate criminal cases, including Case 4000, which charges Netanyahu with giving regulatory concessions to the Bezeq telecommunications firm in exchange for favorable coverage from the Walla news website, which Bezeq owned at the time. Among Netanyahu’s codefendants are Shaul Elovitch, who was Bezeq’s controlling shareholder, and Elovitch’s wife, Iris.

Lawyers for the Elovitches filed a request Thursday asking the court to order the government to state whether and how spyware was used in Case 4000. They also asked that a hearing scheduled in the case for Monday be devoted to the spyware issue.

In her message to the defense attorneys Thursday, Tirosh said the prosecution “is aware of the timetable in the case and is working to clarify the matter and to respond to you as soon as possible … after all of the facts are in our possession.”

The hack, reported on Channel 13 News, was discovered by the Justice Ministry during its review of the police's use of spyware. Police are said to have claimed that its investigators were never actually given the data from the phone, which would have been gathered in violation of police procedures, and that any use of the spyware was pursuant to a search warrant. But police later acknowledged that members of the force had misused spyware.

Elovitches’ lawyers say the government’s response could affect their decision to ask for their clients to be dismissed from the case, based on the legal defense of abuse of process. The defense lawyers raised the issue at the beginning of the trial but said they would raise it again later after evidence was presented on the matter. Now, with the defense claiming that there has been an accumulation of evidence of flaws in the case, the lawyers may raise the issue earlier.

“It’s clear that the Israel Police acted illegally in a severe way, without permission or judicial oversight on matters related to the trial,” they wrote in their court filing. “It’s not possible to hear evidence before the parties and the court are presented with the full and precise picture regarding what was done, and of the consequences on the evidence and testimony that has already been heard and what is due to be heard, including the testimony of state witness Mr. Shlomo Filber, who according to a report that has not been denied, was the target of the illegal actions [the phone hacking].”

Filber was the director general of the Communications Ministry at the time of alleged events that are the subject of the case.