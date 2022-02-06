Netanyahu's Defense to Ask to Delay Witness' Testimony After Police Admit Spyware Use

Defense lawyers in the corruption trial of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to ask the court to postpone the testimony of state’s witness Shlomo Filber, after police admitted last week that it used spyware to access the contents of Filber’s cellphone.

Netanyahu is accused of instructing Filber, the director general of the Communications Ministry at the time, to promote the regulatory interests of the Bezeq telecommunications company in exchange for favorable coverage for the prime minister and his family on the Walla news website, which Bezeq owned at the time.

Filber’s testimony is scheduled to begin Wednesday or next Monday, following the testimonies of the ministry’s legal adviser Dana Neufeld and Shai Hayek, Netanyahu’s former political spokesman.

Prosecutors have not decided yet whether to support this postponement since they are still waiting for details from the police regarding the manner and scope of the spyware’s use. The main question is whether information extracted in this manner was used during the investigation, with police claiming that the unit that used this spyware did not transfer the material to investigators.

Portions of Filber’s investigation at the Israel Securities Authority were published Saturday evening on TV Channel 12 news, with hints that investigators used data from his cellphone. It’s not yet clear if this was material discovered using the spyware.

According to what was published, the investigator told Filber that they have software that puts them a generation ahead of the National Security Agency. “I want you to understand that what I know about your world, your life, your professional conduct, is total. Think again about every fraction of a letter that passed through your hands.”

The court trying Netanyahu gave prosecutors until Tuesday to respond to a question by his attorneys regarding the use of spyware during investigations of the former prime minister.

The defense attorneys requested that the next hearing on Monday deal with the issue, but the Jerusalem District Court judges decided on Friday that the hearings will continue as usual until the prosecution files its response.

On Thursday, prosecutor Judith Tirosh informed the defense attorneys that the prosecution is conducting an “in-depth examination” of the use made by police to extract data from the phone of one of the individuals involved in Netanyahu’s corruption cases. Tirosh stated this, following the defense attorneys’ request to look into reports on the matter. In the statement, Tirosh wrote that the prosecution “is aware of the schedule in the case and is acting to verify the matter and respond as early as possible – after we have the full details.”

Netanyahu’s lawyers asked the court on Thursday to order the prosecution to divulge any information police obtained in their investigation of the former prime minister using spyware, after a media report said the Israel Police used spyware to gather data from the phone of someone linked to Netanyahu’s trial.

The Justice Ministry discovered the hack of Filber’s phone, reported on Channel 13 News, during its review of the police’s use of spyware.

Police are said to have claimed that its investigators were never actually given the data from the phone, which would have been gathered in violation of police procedures, and that any use of the spyware was pursuant to a search warrant. But police later acknowledged that members of the force had misused spyware.