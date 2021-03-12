Netanyahu Projects Win in Israeli Election Despite Cancellation of UAE Trip and Pfizer CEO Photo-op

It will soon be over. The question is, what exactly will be over? The fourth round of an ongoing nightmare in which the state has been trapped because a dangerous leader with no inhibitions held it by the throat, or his long tenure in office?

It’s highly likely that the final distribution of Knesset seats won’t be a copy-paste of the average in the polls. Surprises await us. Maybe sensational ones. It’s impossible to predict turnout rates, the degree of disgust with politics, the effect of Election Day taking place in the shadow of a pandemic and, above all, the effect of the electoral threshold, which is derived from all of the above and is currently endangering 15 Knesset seats.

It’s also impossible to predict the decisions of half a million undecided voters. They’re debating whom to vote for, whether to vote at all or whom not to vote for.

Therefore, the rest of this column should be read with a dash of healthy skepticism. We don’t know anything but what’s visible to the naked eye.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc, even with the addition of the Yamina party, hasn’t yet reached a stable 61 Knesset seats (though it does seem to be on an upward trend). His Likud party, even according to the most favorable polls, will lose 20 percent of the seats it has in the outgoing Knesset. And in the other bloc, the bloc seeking change, the leading candidate is the one who’s not willing to declare himself a candidate for prime minister.

Likud is stuck at 28 or 29 Knesset seats. If that’s how it ends, how will Netanyahu be able – perish the thought – to keep his public promise, made during a visit to Levinsky Park in south Tel Aviv, to appoint May Golan, an uncouth persecutor of refugees, as “migration minister” in “a strong right-wing government headed by me?” She is 30th on Likud’s ticket.

Netanyahu is still projecting a belief in victory rather than panic. He’s trying to restore positive momentum to Likud’s trendline in the polls by screaming “hooray” rather than “gevalt.” He’s promising his supporters many more seats than the polls predict, and that they’re just a hairbreadth away from “the government of our dreams, a completely right-wing government.”

If this campaign was given 10 rations of energy, nine of them seem to be Netanyahu’s. He is crisscrossing the country with the enthusiasm and hyperactivity of a soldier hungry for his first battle. And all of it is broadcast nonstop on his social media channels.

Netanyahu’s show looks like one of those one-man bands in old vaudeville routines. An enthusiastic guy with an accordion, cymbals, drums and a harmonica, all played simultaneously to make a joyful noise.

His talking points are relatively consistent. In addition to talking about the vaccines, he’s now talking about the economy. After the economic disaster he inflicted on us over the last year and the unforgivable political crime of not passing the budget, he is promising that he, and only he, will jump-start the economy, just as he did in 2003.

Here’s my bet: He will do so by creating additional wasteful, unnecessary ministries and doubling his expensive capitulations to his coalition partners. Success is guaranteed.

In the “show-off” genre, at which he excels, he hasn’t yet gotten very far. His longed-for photo op with Pfizer’s CEO was postponed to an unknown date. His transparent spin about looking for master spy Eli Cohen’s remains in Syria outraged Cohen’s family, who came out publicly against his naked cynicism; they heard about this from the media before they had even been briefed. In a holy campaign, Netanyahu has no time for sensitivity – not that he has any even in normal times.

A diplomatic photo of great value to him was supposed to have been taken on Thursday, but was canceled at the last minute because the Jordanians blocked the flight path. Yes, the diplomatic master, the brilliant diplomat, knows how to improve Israel’s relations primarily with people thousands of kilometers away. But with people close at hand, like the Jordanians, he is embroiled in an ongoing crisis that he hasn’t been able to resolve.

But don’t worry, dramatic announcements (real or fabricated – see annexing the West Bank, a defense pact with the United States and others) and photo ops will yet arrive. His rivals, jealous over his ingenuity, won’t be able to take their eyes off him and will continue to respond with pointless stammering.

A draconian contract

“The holy grail” is what former journalist Dan Raviv termed the story he heard from a longtime friend, David Artzi, who has a rich resumé of senior positions in Israeli public life.

The “contract” between Netanyahu and his wife Sara is one of those myths that has been circulating in media circles for the last quarter century. It’s like the Loch Ness monster, the abominable snowman or the alien lab on a military base in America’s Area 51.

Dozens of journalists have tried to track down this document, which supposedly dictated the couple’s relationship after Bibi committed adultery. According to legend, it was buried deep in a safe belonging to the late attorney Yaakov Neeman, a family friend.

The person who supposedly found the grail was Raviv. He hasn’t been a journalist for many years, most of which he spent becoming rich as Sheldon Adelson’s Israeli representative. Yes, Raviv, the right-hand man of Netanyahu’s greatest benefactor (in the days before the police investigation known as Case 2000 tore a rift between the Netanyahus and Adelsons), is the one who found it.

In late 2019, Raviv had a friendly get-together with Artzi. The latter, as noted, is a serious person; he has served, among other things, as deputy CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries and head of the Israel Export Institute.

Artzi told him, almost incidentally, that he saw the document in question back in 1999. He said the Netanyahu family’s lawyer, David Shimron, showed it to him.

He remembered quite clearly what he saw in that document. Sara would approve senior appointments, including the head of the Shin Bet security service, the Mossad director and the IDF chief of staff. She would be allowed to attend secret meetings. She would accompany her husband on every trip abroad that lasted more than a day. And if any of the agreement’s provisions were violated, then all of Benjamin Netanyahu’s money and property would be transferred to his wife.

Artzi’s story, which seems credible (because what interest does he have, at his advanced age, in subjecting himself to an insane media storm and leaving himself open to slander suits?), answers several questions and explains several things that have puzzled us for years. For instance, Sara’s obsessive, clinging presence on every overnight trip by her husband, something that doesn’t happen with any other leader.

It also explains the testimony of senior defense officials, including the late Mossad chief Meir Dagan, about how Sara freely entered the work room in the prime minister’s official residence while her husband was holding a super-secret discussion with Dagan. And that of Moshe Ya’alon about the job interviews the lady held for the candidates whom the chief of staff nominated for the job of the prime minister’s military secretary. And other stories, too numerous to count, about her involvement in approving various appointments. All of it smelled bad, strange and troubling.

And now, in the middle of last week – the final, critical stretch – it has been found under the rug and put together. A terrifying picture has been unveiled before our eyes. Prima facie. All of it presumably factual.

The clause regarding the Mossad director also connects logically with the saga of the appointment of the incumbent, Yossi Cohen. On Wednesday, Raviv Drucker reported on Channel 13 television about a previously unknown portion of the testimony of Arnon Milchan, publisher of Yedioth Ahronoth and a suspect, along with Netanyahu, in the aforementioned Case 2000.

Milchan’s testimony relates to Cohen’s lobbying campaign to get the job. The campaign apparently focused on one woman, Sara Netanyahu, and one promise – absolute loyalty to the Netanyahus. Both of them.

Artzi’s disclosure and Drucker’s discovery reminded me of a story reported here on December 11, 2015, four days after Cohen was appointed to head the Mossad. On this gala occasion, let’s recap it:

On December 7, 2015, Cohen’s appointment was approved. This was one of the strangest nights in Israeli media history. The announcement of the appointment was delayed for hours.

The reporters and analysts sitting in the television studios and waiting with growing embarrassment to hear who would replace Tamir Pardo expected it to be N., the Mossad’s deputy director. Cohen was not Netanyahu’s choice; on that, there was a consensus.

Very belatedly, more than an hour after the scheduled time of 8:15 P.M., Netanyahu burst into the press conference room in the Prime Minister’s Office, woke the drowsy photographers and announced the appointment of Cohen, then head of the National Security Council.

That same evening, at the very same time, hundreds of female Likud members were sitting and waiting for Sara Netanyahu at the Kfar Maccabiah Hotel in Ramat Gan for a Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony. The lady was two and a half hours late.

Even for someone who’s compulsively late, this delay was unusual. Apparently, she had something more important to do back home in Jerusalem. When she arrived, she told the exhausted women that she’d heard the good news about the appointment on the radio.

Even then, many people wondered whether there was a connection between the belated royal arrival and the farce of the delayed appointment, as well as what was reported a few days later as a last-minute change in the prime minister’s choice. This riddle gnawed at people involved in the issue for a while, then vanished to where all its predecessors lie buried.

Artzi also described another meeting he had with David Shimron. That one happened a year ago, after he was interviewed on the record by Raviv. He called Shimron and warned him that the story was about to come to light. (Raviv in fact sent the tape to two media outlets, but both refused to publish it, even though Artzi was found to be telling the truth in two polygraph tests.)

The two men met in Shimron’s office in Tel Aviv, Arzti said. During this conversation, Shimron suggested arranging meetings for him with wealthy investors who would back him and Shimron in setting up an aviation company. Artzi would run it, with all the attendant benefits. Artzi, according to Raviv, suspected that this was an attempt to buy his silence and walked out.

Both the Prime Minister’s Office and Shimron utterly denied the story and threatened libel suits. Artzi responded that he isn’t worried at all, and that his first defense witnesses would be Sara and Bibi.

There has also been a last-minute development. The Movement for Quality Government in Israel, led by Eliad Shraga, announced that it is looking into the matter. It looks very grave, Shraga said; prima facie, it appears to violate the law against undermining national security, and he will consider asking the attorney general to investigate.

Restraint is strength

Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid continues to demonstrate restraint in the face of Netanyahu’s nonstop mockery. He is sticking to the talking points dictated by his campaign research – it’s not the prime minister, it’s the whole government.

Netanyahu is trying to drag him into a duel over the prime minister’s job. Lapid, in contrast, insists on talking about the whole Netanyahu government, both present and future. About Yaakov Litzman, Arye Dery, Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Open gallery view Yair Lapid in Herzliya, last year. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

Undecided voters who describe themselves as center-right (that is, the sane right) are deterred by the thought of Israel being ruled by a gang of racists, homophobes and extremist religious Zionists who hate the justice system, and who maneuver and are maneuvered by the uninhibited cynic at their head. (“You come with all your friends to the Justice Ministry,” the prime minister encouraged a café owner in Jerusalem this week, after accusing the jurists of preventing the election bribe he had planned to give the self-employed.)

This strategy of Lapid’s will continue until the end. But, as reported here last week, something is nevertheless going to change. He’ll pull out his metaphoric straw and point it at the parties with six to eight seats, with the goal of sucking away the fat that keeps them a safe distance above the electoral threshold.

There are only two parties in the relevant bloc that meet this criterion – Labor and Yisrael Beiteinu. Lapid’s main effort will be directed at the former. The goal is to reduce Labor, led by Merav Michaeli, to four seats.

“There must be a big party, with at least 23 or 24 seats, at the center of the next government,” Yesh Atid’s talking points will say. “If we aren’t big, the government won’t do anything significant even if we form it. Parties with only a few seats can’t lead big moves like civil marriage, a conscription law, an economic plan, a significant diplomatic move.” Elementary, my dear Michaeli.

The key phrase, of course, is “even if we form it.” That’s a continuation of Lapid’s op-ed in Haaretz in Hebrew, in which he agreed to give up the prime minister’s job for the sake of achieving the main goal – ousting Netanyahu.

This restrained maturity has found favor with voters whose heart’s desire is also to see the Netanyahus hire a moving van and decamp to their home in Caesarea. For the first time in the history of Israeli politics, a non-candidate for prime minister is climbing in the polls, while the two declared candidates (Naftali Bennett and Gideon Sa’ar) are treading water.

Lapid presumably understands that even with 25 seats, and even if the pro-change bloc wins more than 61 seats, Bennett and Sa’ar won’t agree to anoint him prime minister. I’m right-wing, my voters are right-wing, they’ll never forgive me if I crown Lapid, Bennett said. His subtext is that if he’s forced to burn his bridges with his voters, he must receive a suitable reward – the Prime Minister’s Office.

Sa’ar is taking a more moderate position, in part because he could still theoretically take more seats away from Lapid than Bennett could. Lapid can’t form a government, Sa’ar keeps reiterating monotonously.

So who can? Certainly not Sa’ar, with 11 or 12 seats. Ditto for Bennett, with a similar number.

A prime minister needs a minimal core of control in the cabinet, the security cabinet and the Ministerial Committee for Legislation. Otherwise, he won’t be able to push a pencil around his desk without his partners’ consent. (Not true, Bennett would undoubtedly say. Ariel Sharon ran the government with 19 seats.)

Twenty seats is the minimum. Lapid is almost there. But Sa’ar and Bennett could join forces after the election and thereby match or surpass him.

For the sake of ousting the eternal resident of the prime minister’s residence, would Lapid agree to give up any share in the rotation to be prime minister and allow those two to divide the job between them, thereby consolidating his new image as a responsible politician whose moves aren’t driven by ego? His talking points say yes. What he does after the election may say something completely different.