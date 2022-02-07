Netanyahu Pans 'Dark Day for Israel' Amid Police Misuse of NSO Spyware

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu called Israel Police's use of NSO spyware against public officials “a dark day for the state of Israel,” after further revelations surfaced about the scope of police hackings on Tuesday.

Speaking in the Knesset, the ex-prime minister said that Israel Police's use of Pegasus tool was “unthinkable” and called for an independent investigation which could be agreed upon “by both sides of this house.”

“Only this way will we be able to restore the public's trust in our state and our democracy,” he said.

"Spyware designed to thwart terrorism and fight our enemies has become an everyday tool for police officials to spy on civilians, in violation of every norm, in violation of every law," Netanyahu added.

According to a report published Monday by the Israeli financial daily Calcalist, Israel Police used NSO's Pegasus spyware to hack the phones of public figures, including associates of Netanyahu and those involved in his criminal trial.

According to the report, the hacking tool was used without a court order and against the former prime minister’s son, Avner; his media advisers Topaz Luk and Jonathan Urich; Iris Elovitch, the wife of former Bezeq controlling shareholder Shaul Elovitch; and the directors general of the finance, justice and transportation ministries – Shai Babad, Keren Turner and Emi Pamor.

In addition, police targeted leaders of disability rights protests, journalists at the Walla news website, businessman Rami Levy, mayors and senior officials in the Finance Ministry, explains the report.

Also on Monday, judges cancelled a hearing scheduled to take place Tuesday in Netanyahu's corruption trial to allow Israel's State Prosecutor to respond to allegations that police used spyware to hack into the phones of the cases' key witnesses.