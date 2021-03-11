Netanyahu's UAE Flight Delayed Over Wife's Hospitalization, Issues With Jordan

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering canceling his visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, due to his wife's hospitalization for appendicitis overnight Wednesday.

A political source said Thursday that Netanyahu was weighing canceling the long-awaited diplomatic visit , as Sara Netanyahu is expected to remain hospitalized for a few days.

According to a diplomatic source, Netanyahu's scheduled departure is delayed because Jordan has yet to clear the flight path.

Officials believe the delay stems from the cancelation of Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah's planned visit to the Temple Mount on Wednesday over disgareements regarding security arrangements.

On Wednesday Haaretz reported that according to government sources, Netanyahu will fly out to meet with Emirati Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and return to Israel on the same day, ten days before Israel's fourth election in two years.

The visit, shoould it take place, would be Netanyahu's first official visit to the UAE since the establishment of diplomatic ties with Israel.

In addition, Israeli officials, led by Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, were also trying to secure a meeting between Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which would be their first public meeting.

However, a Saudi official source denied the report and told Reuters that Prince Mohammed would not be visiting the UAE on Thursday and would not be meeting Netanyahu.

In September, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed agreements to normalize ties with Israel becoming the first Arab states in a quarter century to break a longstanding taboo, in a strategic realignment of Middle East countries against Iran.

More details soon...