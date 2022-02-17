Netanyahu Is Pushing a Pegasus Scandal Rally. But Does He Want It Investigated?

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu posted a video to social media on Tuesday in which he called on his supporters to attend a demonstration demanding a state commission of inquiry into the NSO scandal. But conversations with members of his Likud party indicate that they are uncertain whether he truly wants such an investigative committee to be formed.

In the video, Netanyahu says: "If you are concerned for our democracy, if you don't want them to sweep everything under the rug, if you want to protect individual freedoms, then come" to Thursday's demonstration. On Monday, the former prime minister made a post inviting supporters to the same protest.

The affair centers on allegations that the Israel police used NSO Group's Pegasus software to spy on citizens who are not accused of crimes, including high-profile figures and people connected to Netanyahu's ongoing corruption trial.

Knesset members from the party made requests in past days from various figures – first and foremost Likud faction chairman MK Yariv Levin – the establishment of a state commission of inquiry. MKs Miki Zohar, Shlomo Karhi and Ophir Akunis declared that the commission should be established in order to discuss the scandal and summon those involved for questioning, among other reasons.

By law, the chairman of the State Control Committee, which can establish commissions of inquiry, is a member of the opposition. But because of this opposition's boycott of parliamentary committees, the committee was not established in the current Knesset. As of now, Levin is only opposed to establishing the State Control Committee, and is vetoing ending the boycott against Knesset committees, despite Zohar and Karhi's requests.

Levin's opposition to establishing the committee raises questions among some Likud members as to whether Netanyahu is really interested in a commission of inquiry, which would examine the police's operations during his tenure as prime minister. One Likud MK said, "Like every investigation – you know where it starts, but not where it will end," explaining that Levin's opposition proves exactly that.

At the same time, conversations with other members of the party show that they believe Netanyahu wants to keep the matter in the headlines, so long as it relates to his trial. His legal proceedings were halted this week, pending a final decision from the prosecution team as to whether spyware was used against figures investigated in Netanyahu's corruption cases. Netanyahu himself, Likud MKs attest, is not discussing this in relation to his trial with them.

The State Control Committee has the authority to question figures who are under review, ad can decide to establish a commission of inquiry on the subject of a state comptroller's report. The comptroller has already announced that such a report about the police's use of spyware will soon be published. The Likud party explains that although the chairman of the committee will be a member of its party, the opposition will not have a majority on the committee, which would make it ineffectual.

In recent days, Netanyahu has been speaking frequently about the NSO affair. On Monday, he said at a meeting of his faction: "There is no democracy that can accept a reality in which the police spy on its citizens. It's impossible to sweep these things under the rug. It's impossible to hide behind euphemisms. And it's impossible to make do with an investigation in which the police investigate themselves."