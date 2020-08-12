Netanyahu, Gantz Expected to Support Budget Delay Bill, but Threat of Election Still Looms

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud and Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s Kahol Lavan, the two main coalition partners, are expected to back Wednesday a bill delaying the deadline to pass the state budget in its preliminary vote.

Likud and Kahol Lavan said on Sunday that they would back a bill for a 100-day extension that was proposed by lawmaker Zvi Hauser. However, a Likud source later said the party would vote in favor in a preliminary vote and a first vote, but wouldn't commit to backing the bill in the final two votes before it becomes law.

Meanwhile, Kahol Lavan announced Tuesday that they would not take part in Wednesday's preliminary vote on a bill that would ban a criminal defendant from forming a government.

The bill, brought forward by Kahol Lavan's former political allies Yesh Atid, is aimed at preventing Netanyahu from running for office in the next election. Netanyahu currently stands trial for suspected bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Opposition party will most likely oppose the state budget bill, but with the support of Kahol Lavan, Likud and the ultra-Orthodox party Shas that said it would vote in favor of the initiative, the vote is expected to garner a majority of at least 61 lawmakers.

The ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party, has yet to decide whether to support the proposal. UTJ are demanding to allocate funds, which are running out, for yeshivas along with the passing of the bill delaying the state budget deadline. UTJ, whose stance is very significant since it controls the Knesset Finance Committee, will convene Wednesday morning to reach a final decision on the matter.

Gantz called on Netanyahu on Monday to approve a bill within 24 hours delaying the deadline for the state budget, as a dispute between the coalition partners and mutual accusations of dragging the country to yet another election continued.

The main dispute blocking the passing of a 2020 budget is the demand by Gantz to pass a two-year document, as stipulated in his party’s coalition agreement with Netanyahu’s Likud.

If a budget is not approved by August 24, 100 days after the current government took office, the Knesset will dissolve and Israel will head to another election.

In contrast, Netanyahu is determined to pass a one-year budget, which would leave him the option of calling an election next June if the next budget, for 2021, isn’t passed in the spring, before Gantz is supposed to take over as prime minister according to the coalition agreement. In such a situation, according to the agreement, Netanyahu would remain as prime minister in a caretaker government.

In any case, both Shas and UTJ don’t believe that the bill will further advanced and are backing it to gain public support and not to be perceived as those who are thwarting a possible solution to Israel’s political crisis.

Currently, all contact has been broken off between Likud and Kahol Lavan, and ultra-Orthodox mediators have expressed despair over the matter. Kahol Lavan are convinced that Netanyahu has lost public support, which will lead him to compromise on passing a partial two-year budget. This scenario will prevent election without granting Gantz the premiership.