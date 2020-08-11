Netanyahu Blasts Attorney General for Not Acting on Threats Against His Family

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent a scathing public letter to Israel's Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit, accusing him of not acting on claims of incitement against him.

"Your inaction in the face of calls for murder of me and my family, and the threats of rape of my wife, amounts to is nothing less than a show of scandalous disrespect," Netanyahu wrote in a letter made public on his Facebook account.

"How would you react if these sexual threats were aimed not against my wife, Sara Netanyahu, but against your wife, Ronit Mendelblit?"

The post then quoted an alleged tweet by someone who said it was his patriotic duty to sodomize the prime minister's wife.

In his response, Mendelblit wrote that "There is no basis to your claim as if anyone is taking complaints by you or your family members lightly." According to Mendelblit, "Every law enforcement agency, including Israel Police, the State Prosecutor's Office and myself personally, handles with the utmost seriousness and determination any complaint of incitement or threat against you or your family, that raises criminal suspicions."

Although it did not specifically make the connection, the police later said it had investigated a social media post threatening Sara Netanyahu that was brought to their attention a few days prior. A man was brought in for questioning by a specialized cyber-crimes unit on Tuesday, and was later released with a caution. The post in question was from March 2019, the police said in a statement.

"It is important to emphasize: I condemn violence and threats of violence from any side," continued Netanyahu in the letter.

There have been multiple arrests of people suspected of physically assaulting protesters at anti-Netanyahu demonstrations because of right-wing beliefs, and while Netanyahu has repeatedly alleged violent incitement and threats against him, others have accused him of being ultimately responsible for attacks on protesters.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid called Netanyahu's letter "another attempt by Netanyahu to divert public discourse from the fact that he has failed miserably in managing the coronavirus crisis."

He called demonstrators protesting against Netanyahu's government "great people who care about the state," adding that "sexual remarks and violence against the prime minister and his family are wrong, but marginal."

"The State of Israel needs a small and efficient government headed by a person who devotes his time to the public, and not to his paranoia and indictments," he concluded.

Over the last two months, Netanyahu has filed several police complaints over incitement against him and his family. Last month, the prime minister pressed charges after a post by a Facebook profile called "Dana Ron" said: “Bibi needs to be removed by force only… Dictators can only be moved with a bullet to the head!”

Facebook later removed the profile under the claim that it was fake. A week later, Israel Police said the profile is operated by an Israeli woman who has been living abroad for years.

Attorney General Mendelblit has recently been the target of multiple attacks from high-ranking officials in Netanyahu's inner circle. The attorney general, who was appointed by Netanyahu, has come head to head with the prime minister in a series of affairs, including, most importantly, the trial that Israel's longest-serving prime minister is facing in three corruption cases.