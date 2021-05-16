Netanyahu on Jewish-Arab Violence: ‘Anyone Who Acts as a Terrorist Will Be Treated as Such’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referred to violence by Arabs against Jews as terrorism on Saturday, adding that "anyone who acts like a terrorist will be handled like one."

Speaking at a televised press conference, the prime minister deplored the "grave" violence between Jews and Arabs in mixed cities, saying, "Arab law-breakers are attacking Jews, burning synagogues and Jewish homes. We will not stand for it." Netanyahu stated that "it's not the entire Arab population, or even a majority of the Arab population, but all of us must condemn violence by Israeli Arabs."

Israel's unwanted war: LISTEN to Anshel Pfeffer Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

He added that it was unacceptable for Arabs to attack Jews and for Jews to attack Arabs. "We must all stand against the rioters and terrorists, shoulder to shoulder," he said.

Netanyahu also said that the military operation in Gaza will continue "as long as necessary," adding that Hamas was squarely to blame for the hostilities.

Speaking at a press conference, the prime minister also asserted that as opposed to Hamas, "which deliberately intends to harm civilians while hiding behind civilians," Israel does everything, "but everything, to avoid or limit as much as possible harming civilians and to directly strike terrorists instead."

Open gallery view A police car on fire in Lod, earleir this week. Credit: Avishag Shaar-Yashuv

The operation has killed at least 145 people in Gaza, including 41 children, according to the health ministry in the enclave. Thousands of rockets have been fired at Israel, killing 10. International criticism of the operation grew on Saturday after overnight airstrike that killed eight children and two women and the destruction of a building that housed offices of international media outlets.

Netanyahu thanked U.S. President Joe Biden, with whom he had spoken earlier in the day, for his unwavering support.