Netanyahu and Gantz's Parties Trade Barbs as Knesset Debates Bill to Avoid Election

Hours before a deadline on Israel's state budget that may see the Knesset dissolve, catapulting Israel into a fourth election cycle in less than two years, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud and Defense Minister Benny Gantz's Kahol Lavan parties accused each other of reneging on a proposed compromise.

The parliament began debating Monday evening a piece of legislation, proposed by lawmaker Zvi Hauser, that would extend the deadline for passing a state budget by 120 days. If the bill does not pass by midnight, the Knesset will be automatically dispersed and Israel will go into its fourth election in less than two years.

How Trump demolished dishonest Netanyahu's non-denial denial Credit: Haaretz Weekly

A senior Likud official was quoted in a statement accusing Gantz's party of "running away" from the compromise to which they had agreed, adding Kahol Lavan "is dragging the country to an election under false claims."

The official said Kahol Lavan is refusing to establish a committee to examine the appointment of senior officials, and accused them of trying to define the budget as a biannual one. "While Gantz's Kahol Lavan has agreed to a compromise," the official said, "Gabi Ashkenazi's Kahol Lavan is dragging the country to an election," hinting at divisions within the party.

Kahol Lavan was quick to respond. "Netanyahu has only a few hours to fulfil his promise… to prevent an election," the party said. Netanyahu, the statement added, has just little time left to show whether he is committed to a unity government or whether his personal and legal considerations will come first."

Open gallery view Knesset Finance committee convenes to discuss delaying deadline for passing state budget, August 23, 2020. Credit: Adina Valman/Knesset

"Any last minute attempts by Likud concerning [the appointment] of a state prosecutor or attorney general will be met with a stone wall," the party said.

The proposed bill was approved by the Knesset Finance Committee earlier on Monday, setting the stage for the proposal to be put before the Knesset for a second and then final vote.

Hauser’s proposal originally placed a 100-day freeze on appointments that must be approved by the cabinet, such as the state prosecutor. During that time, a committee would be formed to discuss how the appointments will be decided upon, and the government could focus on the coronavirus crisis and preparing for security challenges along the Gaza border and in the north.

The committee decided to change the 100-day extension originally proposed to a 120-day one, which would move the deadline to December 23.

A Knesset Finance Committee discussion on the proposal was suspended on Sunday to allow Likud and Kahol Lavan to reach an understanding on the issue. The committee approved the proposal after Netanyahu said later Sunday that he was accepting the compromise to extend the deadline.