Netanyahu Adds Attorney to His Defense Team in Corruption Trial

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed a new lawyer, Boaz Ben Zur, to his defense team, who joins Amit Haddad and Yossi Segev to represent him in the corruption trial that started in May, according to his spokesperson.

Segev replaced Netanyahu’s previous lawyer, Micha Fettman, last month. Segev came to the trial with authorization for one hearing only. The lead judge in the case, Rivka Friedman-Feldman, criticized the revolving door of lawyers. “It’s impossible to have a defense attorney show up for each hearing every few months and say I have power of attorney for just one hearing,” she said. “Someone here needs a defense, and the case has to be handled, and it can’t be that a new person shows up each time.”

LISTEN: Seth Rogen’s post-Zionist pickle meets Bibi’s protest pandemic

The evidentiary phase of the trial will start in January 2021, with three sessions a week.

The prime minister is indicted in three affairs known as Case 1000, Case 2000 and Case 4000, cases that have been under investigation for more than three years.

The so-called Case 1000 involves lavish gifts that the prime minister allegedly received. Case 2000 involves contacts between Netanyahu and Arnon Mozes, in which the prime minister is alleged to have offered legislation favorable to Yedioth Ahronoth in exchange for favorable news coverage for the prime minister.

Case 4000 involves allegations of beneficial regulatory treatment for the Bezeq telecommunications firm in exchange for favorable news coverage for Netanyahu on Bezeq’s Walla news website through alleged contacts with Shaul and Iris Elovitch.