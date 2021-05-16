Most Foreign Airlines Suspend Flights to Israel Over Gaza Rockets

Most foreign airlines will suspend incoming and outgoing flights in upcoming days due to Israel's escalation with Hamas in what has become the heaviest flare-up since the 2014 Gaza War.

Only a few foreign airlines continue to operate flights to Israel, including Ethiopian Airlines, Fly Dubai, and Aegean Airlines. This is in addition to Israel's flag carrier El Al, as well as other Israeli airlines Israir and Arkia.

Delta, United Airlines and Lufthansa were among the first companies to halt their flights to Israel, as hundreds of rockets were fired at central Israel by Gaza militants.

Also on Thursday, British Airways released a statement saying that "the safety and security of our colleagues and customers is always our top priority, and we continue to monitor the situation closely."

Despite the cessation of arriving flights by the Civil Aviation Authority, departures from Ben-Gurion International Airport continued as scheduled, as well as landings of cargo flights.

U.K.-based Virgin Atlantic also cancelled a flight there late on Wednesday.