Military Court Convicts Hamas Cell Leader of Israeli Soldier's Murder in 2019

A military court convicted another Palestinian on Monday for the murder of soldier Dvir Sorek in a stabbing attack in Gush Etzion in 2019. The court ruled that Ahmad Asafra commanded a Hamas cell, which included the two other Palestinians convicted in the case.

In its decision, the court accepted the prosecution's argument that Ahmad Asafra should be convicted of murder despite not being present at the scene of the attack nor the one who actually stabbed Sorek. He was also convicted of attempted manslaughter and a series of security offenses.

In December, a military court handed Kassem Asafra a life sentence plus 40 years, and his cousin, Nseir Asafra, life plus 20 years. They were also ordered to pay 1.5 million shekels (about $480,000) in compensation to Sorek's family.

According to the verdict, Kassem recruited Nseir to a Hamas military cell, and then planned a stabbing attack together, which they eventually carried out on August 7 of that year.

After the two spotted 19-year-old Sorek, who was in civilian clothes at the time, near the entrance to Migdal Oz, in the Gush Etzion block of settlements.

Nseir attacked him with a taser and stabbed him several times in the upper body, after which the two fled the scene. They were apprehended two days after the attack.

Sorek, a resident of the settlement of Ofra, had drafted into an army yeshiva program shortly before his murder. Forces began searching for him after he was reported missing by his yeshiva, and his body was found on the following day.

The cousins were also convicted for a failed attempt at a stabbing attack in late June 2019. They were caught by Israeli forces before being able to carry out their plan.

Kassem was given an additional 20 years for attempted manslaughter over a 2011 stabbing in Be'er Sheva, in Israel's south.

The Asafras' family home in Beit Kahil, near Hebron, was demolished by the Israeli military in November 2019, after the High Court of Justice rejected the family's appeal against the demolition order.