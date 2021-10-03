Meretz Ministers Meet Abbas: We Will Block 'Steps on the Ground' to Kill Two-state Solution

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Freige, both from Meretz, met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah on Sunday night.

The meeting mainly has political significance for Meretz, the most left-wing party in the coalition, against the backdrop of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's sidelining of Abbas and the Palestinian Authority.

Meretz chairman Nitzan Horowitz told Abbas that he came to Ramallah to give a "booster" to cooperation with the Palestinian Authority.

"Although we will not be reaching an agreement at this time, we want to keep the option open and to ensure that no steps are taken on the ground to hurt the vision of two states," Horowitz stated, adding that the majority of the Israeli public still supports a two-state solution.

On his part, President Abbas asked his guests to "let me keep the hope for two states in the heart of Palestinians." He emphasized that the Palestinian Authority aims to promote a peace agreement which will see the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

Abbas spoke of the need to advance "confidence-building measures, to prove that we intend to make peace, and to preserve the hope of the Palestinian people."

Despite the recent snubs from Bennett's coalition, Abbas said that he "invites all the ministers of the new government to come here. We don't have to agree, but we need to talk."

Abbas' words come against the backdrop of Prime Minister's Naftali Bennett's insistence that no political settlement will be reached with the Palestinian Authority under his leadership. At his UN speech earlier this week, Bennett failed to mention the Israeli-Palestinian conflict or the need for advancing relations with the Palestinian Authority at all.

The meeting with Meretz's leaders wasn't expected to jumpstart a diplomatic process, in part because the Palestinian Authority has also made clear that it isn't interested in an overt and substantial process at this stage.

Senior PA officials are instead covertly advancing a list of primarily economic demands to improve the welfare of the Palestinian public.

The government has accepted some of the demands, which were seen by Haaretz, and include a significant increase in working permits for Palestinians with jobs in Israel, as well as building permits for Palestinian villages in the West Bank.