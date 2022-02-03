Mentally-ill Palestinian Detained for Weeks Without Proper Psych Evaluation

A Palestinian man diagnosed with a mental illness has been held in Israeli custody for three weeks on suspicion of running over a soldier, without being subjected to a mandated psychiatric examination to establish whether he is fit for detention or to stand trial.

Neither the army, which detained the man for the first 9 days, nor the Prison Service have complied with repeated court orders to draft a psychiatric assessment and determine the prisoner’s fitness for detention.

Military court judge Col. Avri Einhorn said at a hearing this week he would consider charging the Prison Service with the court expenses in the case unless he receives a psychiatric diagnosis by Sunday. However, he extended the Palestinian’s detention for the third time, until Monday.

The Palestinian man, 30, from the village of Bil’in, underwent a psychiatric exam during his detention, but not by a doctor who is authorized to draft an expert opinion for the court. Such an opinion is necessary to determine whether the suspect can be kept in custody and tried for the crimes he is accused of.

Einhorn said there was “almost no doubt” the suspect was mentally ill and there was no point in moving ahead with the case without a professional opinion regarding his mental state. He said he had already demanded such an opinion three times, but in vain.

The man was arrested on January 11 on suspicion of running over a soldier at the Halamish junction in the West Bank.

Open gallery view The man's car at the crash scene at the settlement of Halamish. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Prior to the incident, a Palestinian psychiatrist had diagnosed him with psychotic fits and prescribed him psychiatric medication. A day before the incident, the man’s family reported to both the Israeli police and the Palestinian counter security unit that he had escaped from home and that they feared he may approach the nearby settlement of Dolev. The family asked the police not to shoot him.

Several hours later, the man was found near a relative’s home in another village. The following day, he left home by car, driving quickly, and crashed into another villager’s car. Later that day, he drove to the Halamish junction and ran over a soldier, causing moderate injuries.

The suspect was arrested and held by the IDF in the Etzion prison. After nine days, he was transferred to the custody of the Prison Service and moved to Ofer Prison.

The police suspect him of ramming and seriously injuring a soldier. The police said in court this week that their suspicions are strengthening, and apart from the psychiatric assessment, they intended to conduct a thorough investigation into the case.

The suspect’s lawyer, Reham Nasra, said that her client was suffering serious mental harm while in detention. She added that he was being given different medications than those he had been prescribed before his arrest. Family members said that they had asked the prison authorities if they could provide the proper medicine, but were refused.

The Prison Service said it had carried out all court rulings in the suspect’s case from the day he had checked in. “The detainee received and is receiving the medical treatment in keeping with his needs and the discretion of the authorized medical official.”