Matthew Weiner, Tom Perrotta Among Virtual Guests at Jerusalem Writers Festival

SEW FAR, SO GOOD: Being in quarantine can be daunting, yet 14-year-old Meital Sternthal leveraged her experience to raise funds for the needy. Stuck in her room after her schoolteacher got sick with COVID-19, she learned to sew her first mask. “I’ve been sewing for five years,” she told Haaretz. “When I was 12, I did a bigger project called Puertotiko to raise money for IsraAID’s Puerto Rico relief fund after Hurricane Maria. I made handbags that we sold.” After watching a video from her sewing teacher on how to make masks, she made a few for her family. “Friends started calling and asking for them,” said Meital, whose parents moved to Israel from Boston. “So I started selling them, giving 30 percent of the profits to Colel Chabad. So far, I’ve raised more than 800 shekels for the organization.” Meital said she chose Colel Chabad because she “wanted to help lots of people who are having financial problems and to find an organization that helps everyone.” For more info on her masks, email meitalmasks@gmail.com

Meital Sternthal modeling one of her homemade masks. Lawrence Sternthal

WRITERS FESTIVAL GOES DIGITAL: The Jerusalem Writers Festival is back next week, except it will be a digital edition due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many of the events (running Sunday through Wednesday) will be in English. On Sunday evening, author and translator Prof. Evan Fallenberg will hold a conversation with Matti Friedman and Ayelet Tsabari, award winners of the Sami Rohr Prize for Jewish Literature, “about the absurd reality in which we are now living and writing,” according to the organizers. Special guests from the United States will include Matthew Weiner, the screenwriter and producer for “Mad Men”; author and screenwriter Tom Perrotta, who will discuss the idea of the author as the “responsible adult” with Etgar Keret and Haaretz’s Gili Izikovich; novelist Nicole Krauss; and food culture journalist Michael Pollan, who will discuss “a brief history of eating” with Haaretz’s Ronit Vered. Some events on Facebook Live or Zoom require pre-registration For more info, visit the Writers Festival website.

TWENTY-LOVE: For 20 years, the Freddie Krivine Initiative has taught tennis to socioeconomically disadvantaged Arab children, starting in Jisr al-Zarqa, touching the lives of hundreds of families. To mark the 20th anniversary of the coexistence-through-tennis program, founder and executive director Jane Krivine will hold a conversation with former Israeli tennis great Ian Froman about her father on Zoom this Sunday. Froman, who originally hails from South Africa, told Haaretz that Freddy Krivine, a co-founder of the Israel Tennis Center, understood the concept “that you cannot mix children unless they have a common thing to do,” stressing that “tennis is a wonderful medium to do it, besides giving the kids some normalcy in life.” Jane Krivine said the program services 150 families in Jisr al-Zarqa and Fureidis, as well as 300 children in Daliat al-Carmel, also offering a homework club. “Social equality was his absolute mantra,” she added about her father. Follow the conversation on Zoom.

