Man Shot Dead in Israeli Arab Town as Protests Against Police Inaction Continue

Protesters demonstrate against what they call police inaction to handle violence in Arab society, Ramla, Israel, October 15, 2019.

A 35-year-old man from the Israeli Arab town of Umm al-Fahm was shot dead on Tuesday.

Mahmoud Moufid Igbariyya was transferred in serious condition to Haemek Hospital in Afula, where he succumbed to his wounds.

The police launched an investigation into the matter, stating the incident is of criminal nature. Since the beginning of 2019, 75 people were killed due to spiraling violence in Arab society.

Igbariyya's uncle told Haaretz that his nephew left a mosque following the evening prayers, entered his vehicle and was shot seconds later by a passing vehicle.

"We have no knowledge of conflicts or threats [he received]. He worked as a construction worker to provide for his six children. Someone must have followed him to the mosque in order to kill him," Igbariyya's uncle said.

Earlier, hundreds of people demonstrated in front of the police station in the central city of Ramla, protesting what they call Israel Police inaction to handle violent crime in Arab communities.

Protesters marched from the Al-Omari Mosque in Ramla, near the location where Sheikh Ali Nadaf was shot and seriously wounded last week, chanting: "Police for Jews, police for Arabs, racist police."

On Saturday, a 21-year-old man was shot dead in the Arab village Ara. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police launched an investigation into the incident, and searches for the shooter were conducted.

On Thursday, two convoys, composed of hundreds of vehicles, drove toward the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem to protest against gun violence in the Arab community.

The leaders of the Joint List alliance of four Arab-majority parties, who accompanied the convoys, later attended a meeting with Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, who is responsible for the police. Erdan and the party leaders discussed rampant crime in Arab society.

Protesters said that they were attacked by policemen while en route to Jerusalem. Two of the protesters, Israeli Arabs from the city of Jaljuliya, were arrested at the entrance to Jerusalem. They were later released, but recounted that policemen were violent toward them while they detained them.