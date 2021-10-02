Man Shot Dead in Haifa in Suspected Murder

A man in his 40s died of his wounds on Saturday after being shot in Haifa on Friday. According to Haaretz's data, he is the 95th member of Israel's Arab community to be killed by violence or crime since the beginning of this year.

The man, Mahran Mughrabi, was shot on Kibbutz Galuyot road in the northern city. He was evacuated to Rambam Hospital in serious condition, and declared dead hours later. Mughrabi was known to law enforcement; and police believe that the shooting was criminally motivated.

Open gallery view Mahran Mughrabi.

On Monday night, Eiad Dubdub, 32, was shot dead in the Western Galilee village of Jadeida-Makar. Another young man was seriously wounded in the shooting, which was also criminally motivated. Both men were known to police.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will head a ministerial team designated to battle violence in the country's Arab community. The team is slated to convene for the first time in the coming week.

A senior political source said Monday that "Israeli Arabs are the ones begging to involve the Shin Bet security service" to curb the raging violence. "We'll do it correctly and systematically," the source added.

The previous week, Somaya al-Talalka, a 42-year-old resident of Lakiya, was shot dead. Five other shooting incidents, involving fatalities, occurred across the country over that weekend. Ahmad al-Jarjawi from Misgav Shalom was shot dead in Be'er Sheva. In Nazareth, Naim Suri, 55, was shot dead on Friday.

Firearms accounted for about 80 percent of homicides in the Arab community this year. In September, 16 people were murdered in the Arab community, a figure similar to August and January, which were considered peak months in terms of murder incidents in Arab society.