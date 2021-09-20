Haaretz - back to home page
Man Shot Dead in Bedouin Village Is 87th Arab Victim of Violence in Israel This Year

The 24-year-old man was shot and killed in Zarzir as part of a feud between criminals, according to the police

Adi Hashmonai
Jack Khoury
Fadi Grifat.
