Man Shot Dead in Northern Israel Is 91st Victim of Violence in Arab Community This Year

A 24-year-old man from northern Israel was shot dead Thursday night while sitting in his car in the city, as gun violence continues to ravage the country's Arab community.

LISTEN: One year after the Abraham Accords, is Saudi Arabia Next Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

Fatally wounded, Haifa resident Hussam Othman was rushed to Rambam Medical Center in the city, where he was later pronounced dead. Police have launched an investigation, but no suspects have been identified yet.

Open gallery view Hussam Othman.

According to the Abraham Initiatives NGO, since the beginning of the year, 91 people in the Arab community have been killed in circumstances involving violence and crime, 76 of whom were Israeli citizens. In addition, seven Israeli Arabs were killed by police forces. Twelve of the victims were women and 47 were under the age of 30. Seventy-three of this year's cases involved firearms.

On Monday, one person was killed and five were injured after a man opened fire at the wedding in the central city of Taibeh. A day later, a 22-year-old Taibeh resident was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the deadly shooting.

Earlier on Monday, a 24-year-old man was shot to death as part of a feud between criminals in the Bedouin village of Zarzir in northern Israel, according to a police statement.