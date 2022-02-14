Man Killed in Central Israel Is Eleventh Victim of Violence in Arab Community

An Israeli-Arab was shot dead overnight into Monday in the central city of Ramle, raising the death toll of violence victims in the Arab community to 11 since the beginning this year.

Paramedics found Fadi El-Obra, who was in his 30s, unconscious and pronounced him dead at the scene in the Jawarish neighborhood, which has seen three murders already this year. Last week, 30-year-old Zeid Mugrabi was killed near a mosque in Jawarish. Three weeks ago, 36-year-old Suhaila Jarushi, was also shot and killed in the neighborhood.

Police have opened an investigation into the case and are conducting searches for the shooter. Relatives of El-Obra said that a financial dispute between criminals had led to his killing.

In 2021, 126 Israeli-Arab citizens were murdered, 16 of them were women, 105 were men and five were minors. In 2021, police have helped solve only 23 percent of the murders in the Arab Israeli community this year, compared with 71 percent for the Jewish community.