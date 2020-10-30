'I Will Kill You, Leftists': Man Detained on Suspicion of Threatening to Stab Tel Aviv Protesters

A Tel Aviv resident was detained Thursday on suspicion of threatening anti-Netanyahu demonstrators with a knife when they marched passed his home, police sources said.

The Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court extended the detention of Gadi Shaltiel, 45, until Sunday. At his hearing, a police spokesman said Shaltiel left his home with a knife and shouted at the protesters, "I will kill you, leftists."

In the film taken by photographer Assaf Shapir, Shaltiel is seen making the threats from his window in Tel Aviv's Kerem Hateimanim neighborhood, and shouting at the protester: "I will stab you, I swear on the Torah."

Assaf Shapir

After Shapir approaches the window with his camera, Shaltiel can be seen pushing him, calling him a "leftist psychopath."

His defense attorney, Aylon Birnbaum, claimed at the hearing that the case against the defendant was "delusional," arguing that his client did not leave his home. "What is this? The assassination of Rabin?"

According to a police representative, Brig. Gen. Yoni Hirschhorn, the police have some evidence that shows that Shaltiel stood outside his house and threatened the demonstrators with the knife in his hand, and that only afterwards was he seen at his window "in a fitful of rage."

According to the police representative, Shaltiel told investigators that the protesters made a lot of noise and this upset him. His attorney argued that the protesters banged on the windows and doors of Shaltiel's home, and that he acted in self-defense.

"This demonstration is a difficult experience to endure, and contains very violent elements," Birnbaum said, "he has no criminal background, a completely normal guy, he has no extreme political views."

Approximately a thousand people took part in Thursday's protest march against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, which left from Azrieli Bridge toward Habima Square and Rabin Square.

The demonstrators marched for three hours and there were no clashes with police.

