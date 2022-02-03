Louis C.K.'s Gigs in Israel This Month Are Already Sold Out

Louis C.K. admirers woke up to exciting news on Thursday morning, as the comedian announced that he will be returning to Israel this month, two years after his last performance in the country.

C.K. will appear at Beit Hahayal in Tel Aviv on February 21, 22 and 23. All three performances sold out within an hour of going on sale – even at a price of 335 shekels ($105), higher than his previous performances in Israel.

C.K. is a leading comedian in the U.S. and international, having won six Emmy awards. After a series of allegations of sexual harrassment surfaced in 2017, C.K.’s reputation suffered for a few years. However, it seems that his status has remained intact among his fans. C.K.’s last comedy special was posted on his website in December, but was not carried on any network or streaming service. C.K. is currently on another tour, which includes Israel.

While his previous performances in Israel were held at very large venues, with thousands of audience members, this month’s performances will be held before an audience of 900. The shows, produced by Live Nation Israel, are being billed as “intimate performances.”

“These shows have been in the works for some time,” says Avisar Savir, the producer responsible for the production company’s stand-up comedy division. “The limitations of the coronavirus understandably slowed us down, but both sides agreed that when the opportunity arose, we’d take it. We prefer that option over selling tickets and then changing dates and driving the customers crazy.”

Open gallery view A protest against Louis C.K. performing in Israel in 2019. Credit: תומר אפלבאום

According to the production company, the ticket prices are not particularly high compared to other stand-up performances in Israel. For example, when Jerry Seinfeld performed in Israel, ticket prices reached up to 1,000 shekels. “It was a joint decision to use a smaller venue and create an intimate and exclusive experience,” Savir adds. “We presented Louis with several options, including very large venues, but he preferred a smaller one, making it more intimate.”

C.K.’s previous shows in Israel – held in November 2019, two years after the sexual harassment allegations surfaced – were met with protests from women’s groups. Young female comics organized a competing performance and demonstration outside the event venue he was performing in. So far, there are no protests planned for this visit.

“I think the situation is complex, and I believe that what we’re doing moves the conversation forward,” says Savir. “I am personally very proud and happy to be involved in bringing him to Israel. We need quality stand-up in English and we haven’t had that here for a long time. Professionally, this is the first time I’ve been smiling in two years.”