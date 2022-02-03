Lapid Warns Bennett: Legalizing Settlement Can Harm Israel-U.S. Ties

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has warned that legalizing Evyatar could harm Israel's relations with the American government and lead to a harsh response from the international community, following outgoing Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit's approval of the settlement's reestablishment in his final days in office.

In a sharply worded letter to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Lapid revealed that senior U.S. government officials have warned Israel of the implications of moving ahead with the plan.

Earlier this week, outgoing Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit approved the reestablishment of the Evyatar settlement. Evacuated in 2005, an outpost was built illegally last year on the site of the former settlement in the heart of a Palestinian rural area south of Nablus, only to be evacuated by the government within a few weeks following negotiations with the settlers. Officials later promised that the status of the land would be reexamined.

Lapid's letter confided that he was not part of the discussions in recent weeks about legalizing Evyatar that were led by Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, and was not consulted on the diplomatic impact of such a move.

“Any step toward implementing the plan, which as is known, was not made in consultation with me and is contrary to my opinion, includes an actual declaration of state lands or the issuing of a ‘special planning order,’ which could have serious diplomatic consequences and damage to foreign relations, first and foremost from the United States," Lapid warned, "This has already been made clear by the U.S. administration at senior levels." A copy of the letter was also sent to the Attorney General’s Office.

“This would cause real damage in the growing legal-diplomatic campaign [against Israel] before international forums, taking advantage of it to promote the delegitimization of Israel," he added.

Lapid cautioned that the plan for Evyatar would make it difficult for Israel to “enlist friends to its side in the struggle” against the campaign, before even taking into account the risks of escalation and maintaining stability on the ground, as security officials have already made clear to the High Court of Justice.

The plan's advancement was agreed upon in a meeting held on Tuesday by Deputy Attorney General Carmit Yulis, with a green light from Mandelblit. Yulis said in the meeting that the issues discussed were purely legal matters and that the defense minister and the government would have to weigh its impact on Israel’s foreign policy. Among those attending the meeting were Amir Fischer, the prime minister’s consultant on settlements, Avi Elimelech, the defense minister’s aide on settlement, and Justice Ministry representatives.

The Foreign Ministry responded: “The Evyatar plan is under legal discussion. The role of the foreign minister is to ensure that no damage is done to Israel’s foreign relations, to its diplomatic strength and its ties with the United States.” The statement went on to say that Lapid’s “role as alternate prime minister is to keep the coalition together.”

Settler leader Yossi Dagan said in response to this report that "Yair Lapid is hiding behind paper, from Lapid's experience in using the hackneyed excuse of the United States," said the Shomron Regional Council head, calling the foreign minister's statements "cynical politics." Evyatar will be established, he said: "The Zionism of the nation will defeat your cynicism."