Kushner: We Won’t Consent to Annexation for ‘Some Time,’ Israel Won’t Annex Without Our Approval

Jared Kushner, senior advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, said on Monday that the U.S. government does not plan on giving Israel permission to annex parts of the West Bank "for some time," and that Israel will not follow through with annexation without U.S. approval.

In a press conference, Kushner, who is also Trump's son-in-law, said that the United States hopes that Israel will honor this commitment. Kushner called for the Palestinians to return to the negotiation table now that annexation has been postponed.

Kushner said that what the U.S. administration received in return for moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem was the trust of Israelis and their government. He added that the Trump administration's Middle East plan marked the first time that Israel agreed to two states according to an established map, and made progress towards the establishment of a Palestinian state – a groundbreaking move that showed regional actors that Israel is serious about its commitments. Kushner also said that Israel made a very generous offer for land swaps with said Palestinian state.

In an interview broadcast by Sky News Arabia to the UAE Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the United States requested that Israel freeze annexation at this point. He added that Israel agreed to do so in order to "widen the circle of peace," that that the move would increase the chances of peace with other countries.

Israel agreed to put annexing West Bank territory on hold to advance its normalization agreement with the United Arab Emirates, the country announced on Thursday. On Sunday, officials in Israel and the UAE started to hammer out the details of the agreement to establish full diplomatic relations, in advance of official talks to take place in Abu Dhabi.

Netanyahu on Sunday said that the U.S. administration had asked him to give up on annexation of parts of the West Bank in exchange for normalization with the United Arab Emirates, saying "It's not that they had given me a choice."

Netanyahu told Army Radio that annexation could not be carried out without the approval of the United States, and that Washington had asked him to temporarily suspend annexation. Annexation, he said, remained part of the White House's Mideast plan.

The prime minister also said that the agreement disproved "the idea that we need to uproot communities or else we won't get an official agreement with an Arab nation."