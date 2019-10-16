Jordan Denies Israeli Report It May Extend Lease on Farming Enclave

Israeli sources said Wednesday that the that Jordan's king, Abdullah II, expressed willingness to defer the transfer of the Tzofar enclave on the Israeli border to full Jordanian control to allow Israeli farmers there to continue working the land. Jordan's Foreign Ministry has denied the report.

This week Haaretz reported that secret negotiations have been underway between the two sides over providing continued access to the Tzofar enclave and another border enclave in the north at Naharayim after November 8.

Under the terms of the 1994 Jordan-Israel peace treaty, the enclaves have been leased to Israel, but Jordan was given the option under the treaty to assume full control of both enclaves after 25 years.

skip - Tsofar

Amman announced last year that it would exercise the option and, unless Jordan agrees to the extension, both areas are due to be transferred to Jordanian control on November 8.

The Israeli sources have not indicated a willingness by the Jordanian monarch to defer the transfer of the northern enclave at Naharayim. The Tzofar enclave, south of the Dead Sea, consists of 4,500 dunams (1,125 acres) of land of which about 1,100 dunams have been used for agricultural purposes by Israeli farmers, mostly to grow peppers.

The Naharayim enclave near the Sea of Galilee is an an area of importance to the tourism industry, unlike Tzofar, which is more remote and used only for agriculture.

King Abdullah opted to assert control over the areas after facing ongoing pressure from the Jordanian parliament not to renew the leases. Eighty-seven lawmakers also signed a petition urging that the Jordan end Israel's control of the enclaves.

Breaking news and analyses in your inbox Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close