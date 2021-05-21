Jews Arrested on Suspicion of Stabbing Israeli Arab in Jerusalem Last Week

The police and Shin Bet security service said Friday they had arrested several Jewish men suspected of stabbing and seriously wounding an Israeli Arab man in Jerusalem last week.

The Shin Bet said the suspects are currently being interrogated and that a gag order has been placed on their identities.

As violence erupted in mixed Jewish-Arab cities last week, a 25-year-old Arab man was reportedly stabbed in Jerusalem's Mahaneh Yehuda.

The police and Shin Bet suspect the man, who works in the area, was stabbed by Jews. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

On Thursday, the Shin Bet security service and the police arrested multiple suspects in several violent incidents which occurred last week across Israel. Enforcement agencies arrested suspects of the assault of a Jew in the mixed Arab-Jewish city of Acre, a soldier in Jaffa and of a Jewish man in the Arab town of Tamra.

On Monday, an Arab man in his twenties has been arrested by Israel Police and the Shin Bet, over his alleged involvement in hurling a Molotov cocktail into a home in a Jaffa neighborhood, seriousy injuring a 12-year-old boy named Mohammad Gintazi.

Since the beginning of the Gaza operation on May 8, over 1,300 suspects have been arrested in Israel on suspicion of rioting and acts of violence, including 252 minors. Most of those arrested were Arabs; 159 were Jewish. The courts extended the suspects’ remand in 543 cases.

District prosecutors were criticized early on for not indicting Jews who had allegedly rioted in cities such as Lod, Jaffa, Acre and Be’er Sheva. However, they began issuing such indictments over the past week.