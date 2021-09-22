Jaffa Resident Arrested on Suspicion of Threatening Tel Aviv Passersby With a Weapon

Police arrested a 22-year-old Jaffa resident on Wednesday afternoon on suspicion that he had threatened passersby with a weapon on Tel Aviv’s seafront promenade.

Police officers who arrived at the scene confiscated a weapon from the man without firing shots. The assumption of the police is that he was not acting out of terrorist motives. One man was lightly injured in the head when he struggled with the suspect, the Magen David Adom emergency medical service said.

Alongside facing convictions, he is known to the police as mentally ill. Police are examining the possibility that the man was possibly unstable at the time.

Last week, a Palestinian man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing and seriously wounding an East Jerusalem resident in Jaffa, with police saying the assailant planned to harm Jews.

The 49-year-old victim, a Christian from East Jerusalem, managed to call the police after he had been stabbed and was taken to Wolfson Medical Center in Holon.

According to a police source, the assailant had been residing illegally in Israel for days. The Palestinian man, the source added, said during questioning that he had planned to carry out a stabbing attack. Police believe that he sought to harm Jews as Israel marks Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.