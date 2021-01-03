Suspects Arrested After Israeli Seriously Wounded by Stones Thrown at Her Car in West Bank
Woman in her thirties sustained wounds to her head ■ Palestinians report 15 youth arrested by soldiers in nearby village
A 30-year-old Israeli woman has been seriously wounded, sustaining injuries to her head after stones were thrown at her car when driving on Route 465 near the West Bank settlement of Halamish on Sunday morning.
While still conscious, the young woman was evacuated to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer by Magen David Adom rescue personnel and Israel Defense Forces.
The woman’s husband is Yaakov Tytell, an Israeli imprisoned for the murder of two Palestinians and the attempted murders of others. He submitted a request on Sunday to be allowed to leave prison to visit her via the right-wing nonprofit organization Honenu.
The Israeli army said that they had arrested suspects in the village Deir Nidham in a joint operation with the Shin Bet. According to Palestinian reports, some 15 youth were arrested by Israeli soldiers.
The army added that they are continuing their search of the area.
The incident comes amid high tensions in the West Bank following the death of an Israeli teen who died in a car chase with police after being suspected of throwing stones at Palestinians in the West Bank.
Last week, during protests against police by settlers, police said participants hurled stones and eggs at officers and vandalized vehicles, including buses and police cars.
Over the course of the night, ultra-Orthodox men were filmed attacking a car with an Arab driver and passengers, opening the door and attempting to beat the passengers.