Israeli Teenager Killed During Brawl Between Jewish and Arab Youth in North

Seven other youth from neighboring communities, part of a mixed regional council known for coexistence, were arrested after confrontation that left 17-year-old Itai Yitzhak dead

Noa Shpigel
Noa Shpigel

