Israeli Soldiers Released a Military Dog on Palestinian Suspect Who Had Surrendered

Israeli troops released a military dog on a Palestinian suspect in the West Bank, even though he was seen raising his hands in video documentation showing his arrest that was published Wednesday.

The man is seen standing with his hands behind his head a few seconds before the dog is released. The Israeli army confirmed that the incident occurred on Monday during operational activity, and reported that the dog was muzzled to prevent harming the suspect and was released only to frighten him.

After an initial investigation, the military claimed that the soldiers had acted properly, because they feared the suspect – who was labeled an important target – would flee the scene. They added that the soldiers did not have a line of sight with the suspect when they sent the dog.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Administration said the detainee, Malik Maala, 19, was arrested this week in the town's industrial area. They said that Maala works as a guard at one of the factories there.

The IDF had reportedly surrounded the compound and called on Maala to come out and surrender. The Prison Administration said that Maala was taken to an unknown location and has no information about his condition.