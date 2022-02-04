Israeli Soldiers Must Hear This From Their Commander

Results from two investigations into serious incidents were submitted to Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi this week.

In the case of the death of an elderly Palestinian, Omar As’ad, near Ramallah, Kochavi decided to reprimand the commander of the Haredi battalion in the Nahal infantry brigade and to remove two junior officers, a company commander and a platoon commander.

The discussion surrounding the second incident – an accident in which an officer in the Egoz commando unit shot and killed two company commanders, Maj. Ofek Aharon and Maj. Itamar Elharar – is still ongoing. In this episode, the commander of Egoz, Lt. Col. E., is expected to be dismissed. If that happens, it will be an exceptional punishment for the IDF in recent years; in cases of battalion commanders and higher, chiefs of staff tend to minimize dismissals and make do with reprimands.

But both incidents revealed mistakes that were so serious, and resulted in such fatal outcomes, that sharper measures are being taken.

Open gallery view Omar Abdalmajeed As'ad.

As’ad’s death has already been addressed extensively this week. In the case of the Egoz unit, we saw the convergence of several problems that characterize the army’s regular units – some of which are classified as elite units, while others are part of the infantry system. Above all, there was a blatant lack of professionalism in the preparation and certainly the execution of the mission (the pursuit of Bedouins who stole combat material, though it’s unclear whether the thieves were even in the area). This was likely compounded by the wild operational culture in the unit itself, along with complete disregard for earlier warning signs that occured in several “near casualty” events.

Simultaneously, there are specific problems with the training zones in the Negev and the Judean Desert. Amid an increase in thefts of weapons and equipment, the IDF broadened the rules of engagement and pressured commanders to prevent theft. The pressure generated intense fear among junior officers and soldiers, making them feel that they were obligated to stop theft at any price. However, what is the point of departure for defining the mission when the primary threat in the training area arises from thieves (who, in the Negev, are in fact Israeli citizens), and not terrorists? And what are the attendant rules of behavior?

In the case of Egoz and other elite units that trained at Nabi Musa, it seems that the commanders were acting in accordance with the unit’s core values by striving to “engage the enemy” by any means – despite the fact that they were not facing terrorists. They also did so without clarifying the directives, without close coordination and without an appropriate choice of means.

And so, a team commander set out on an unauthorized pursuit, with a bullet loaded in his rifle barrel. That bullet, and others like it, were subsequently fired, when he mistook the members of the other force as thieves. N., the team commander (who is from a secular kibbutz and was a member of Hashomer Hachadash, the New Guard, a volunteer group whose aim is “to protect the state’s land”), had mounted improvised pursuits of this sort before the disaster. It also turns out that Egoz and other units had carried out searches for thieves and equipment before this fatal incident, including an unauthorized “visit” to a Bedouin encampment.

Kochavi is addressing two inquiries into the accident, one by an external committee headed by Maj. Gen. (res.) Noam Tibon, and the other by the head of Central Command, Yehuda Fuchs and the units subordinate to him (Egoz is part of the commando brigade, which is under the authority of Central Command).

According to military sources, Tibon focused on the particular irregularities in the unit. Other major generals point to a more comprehensive problem throughout the infantry and in the special units, and suspect that the accident attests to a systemic flaw. There’s an inflation of elite units in the IDF, whose precise status has not been regularized over the years. The final decision is Kochavi’s. But there are already hostile murmurs alleging that the chief of staff is looking for a convenient scapegoat, and not to execute a comprehensive “root canal” treatment in the wake of the accident.

Kochavi’s mode of handling crises is relevant here. The Central Command’s Maj. Gen. Fuchs was dispatched to talk about the death of Omar As’ad with the media. The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit disseminated an insipid 30-second snippet on Kochavi’s behalf. The clip was taken from a talk Kochavi delivered in a battalion commanders’ course, where he spoke about the “person” who died without ever mentioning that he was an elderly Palestinian. Kochavi spent 15 minutes talking about the incident during the talk. It would have been better to publish his words in full.

Open gallery view Golani troops train in the Golan Heights. Credit: Gil Eliahu

Today, soldiers primarily see and hear senior army officers via the media. They need to hear a clear moral declaration from the chief of staff as soon as possible after incidents like these, not wait for debriefings or the completion of the Military Police investigation. The chief of staff’s caution in every case that carries political weight seems exaggerated. Sharper measures and statements could have been expected regarding As’ad’s death.

This sterility isn’t solely confined to matters in the territories. Kochavi refrained from making any appearance or statement regarding the signing of the submarine deal last month, even though it involves cardinal strategic weaponry. Maybe he wanted to keep his distance from the corruption affairs. In contrast, he didn’t hesitate to claim his share of the credit for the hike in the salary of the regular soldiers. To Kochavi’s critics, it seems like he and the senior personnel around him are living in a bubble, a sound box in which the army only hears about its own successes and achievements. There is a lack of open, unconstrained dialogue with those below, who have their own frustrations and hurts.

The chief of staff has invested tremendous effort in basic, long-term changes to the IDF, but much confusion continues to prevail within the ranks of the combat officer corps. That can’t be resolved with a few comradely meetings around a campfire.

The most important article I’ve read about the organizational culture in the IDF was written in 2010 by Col. Amir Abulafia. At the time, he was the commander of the Nahal Brigade. Writing in the IDF magazine Ma’arachot, Abulafia noted, “many officers in the IDF lack the courage to disagree with their commanders. That phenomenon has many reasons and one result: an army that is less good and less efficient, which will have a hard time executing its missions.” The years went by, Abulafia rose to the rank of major general, served in one General Staff post as head of the Planning Directorate, and retired from active service. The chiefs of staff have also come and gone since then. Without a doubt, nicer and more personable people have been appointed to the post, but many of the problems remain intact.