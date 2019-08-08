Israeli Soldier Found Dead in West Bank; Security Forces Suspect Failed Kidnapping

Israeli forces in the Gush Etzion area in the West Bank, August 8, 2019.

The body of an Israeli soldier was found Thursday near the Gush Etzion settlement in the West Bank with stab wounds, the Israeli army said.

The Israeli military, the Israel Police and the Shin Bet security service are scouting the area in search of the assailants. The Israeli army is checking whether the soldier, a 19-year-old religious yeshiva student, was killed as part of a failed kidnapping attempt.

The soldier's family contacted the authorities on Wednesday night and reported him missing. Searches after him began, and at 2:30 A.M. his body was found on the roadside near the Migdal Oz settlement where he attended yeshiva.

"We understand at this stage that this is a terror attack, but it is too soon to determine that unequivocally," Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Ronen Manelis said Thursday morning. "We are beginning to carry out steps on the working assumption that there is a terrorist cell in the area that carried out the attack," he added.

The defense establishment believes that the soldier was attacked, taken into a vehicle and that his body was disposed of in the location where it was found overnight.

The IDF, Shin Bet and the Israel Police have launched a joint investigation into the attack.

In March, 19-year-old Staff Sgt. Gal Keidan died in a West Bank shooting attack, along with 47-year-old Rabbi Ahiad Ettinger. The Palestinian assailant, 19-year-old Omar Amin Abu Lila, was found and shot dead by Israeli forces near Ramallah two days after the attack.