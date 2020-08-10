Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In The News

Israeli Public Broadcaster Files Police Complaints About Death Threats Over Satire Show

Company and producer cite explicit threats of physical harm as opponents of ‘The Jews Are Coming’ plan rally next week

Itay Stern
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Actors in ‘The Jews Are Coming.’
Actors in ‘The Jews Are Coming.’ Credit: Michal Efraty / Kan public broadcaster

Comments