Israel's Police Chief Pushes for Promotion of Officer Who Assaulted Wife

The police wish to appoint to a senior position an officer convicted of serious violent offenses against his spouse, including assault causing bodily harm with aggravating circumstances, damage to property, and threats.

While the police commissioner and senior police brass approved the officer's promotion in November, it has been blocked at Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev's discretion, as he insists that the officer’s previous convictions should disqualify him from the position.

The officer, whose name cannot be published, was tried in 2013 and convicted in a plea bargain in Haifa Magistrate’s Court for a series of instances in which he admitted to violently attacking his wife.

According to the conviction, “on numerous occasions” over a number of years, he assaulted his wife and caused bruises on her arm. In one incident, he threw a baby’s rocking chair and a police beeper at her, and also kicked a wooden bed and broke it.

He also admitted to having pulled out his police weapon during an argument with his wife and telling her that if she didn’t let him leave the house, he would have to hurt her. He then grabbed her and threw her to the floor, caught her when she managed to flee the house, and picked her up and forced her back inside, shouting that she was “embarrassing him,” according to his conviction.

The prosecution sought a 12-month prison sentence, but Haifa Magistrate’s Court President Judge Einas Salameh issued a lenient sentence of 5,000 shekels in damages and an injunction that he attend therapy, thanks to the officer’s claims that he could be fired from the police.

In fact, the police decided not to fire him despite his conviction of violent crimes, and he continued to serve in various positions in a certain police district. With the aid of attorneys Tali Lieblich and Maya Katz of the Lieblich-Moser-Gluck law firm, Haaretz has filed a request for the gag order to be lifted so the officer’s name may be made public.

A few weeks ago, a district commander submitted the officer's name for a promotion in rank in order to appoint him to a position involving fighting crime in the Arab community. The appointment had been approved by Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, but also required the approval of the public security minister. Bar-Lev declined to approve it, saying the officer was unworthy of the position due to his criminal past.

Bar-Lev’s decision, coming on the heels of several other police appointments he did not approve, sparked tension with the police commissioner. He is currently developing new procedures that would prevent any officer convicted of a criminal offense, or who admitted to an offense even if the court refrained from convicting him, from being promoted for a certain number of years – probably at least five.

Bar-Lev also expressed dissatisfaction with the appointments process in the police, and set up a team, headed by former police commissioner Moshe Karadi, to make recommendations for changes in this process.