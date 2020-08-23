Israeli Police Release 20 Arrested in Mass anti-Netanyahu Protests

Twenty anti-government protesters were released with restrictions on Sunday after demonstrating near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's official residence and demanding his resignation the previous day.

Ten of the protesters were banned from central Israel and are not permitted to enter Jerusalem for the next two weeks, and 10 Jerusalem residents have been barred from being in the vicinity of the prime minister’s residence for two weeks. The court will also hear the cases of seven other protesters who would have been released with restrictions, but they refused to accept them.

Three additional protesters who were arrested on Saturday are to be brought to court Sunday morning for a hearing on extending their custody. They include a protester suspected of assaulting a police officer, Brig. Gen. Niso Guetta, who was filmed hitting a demonstrator. According to police, the protester admitted to punching the officer.

About 10,000 people protested in Jerusalem on Saturday, with another 1,000 protesting next to Netanyahu's private residence in Caesarea.

Protester Amotz Tokatly said the confrontation with Guetta occurred on Bezalel Street during a march to the residence. "There were some of us who started talking to the cops and told them to watch over us, but then all of a sudden the cops started throwing people into a nearby cafe, just like that they started pushing people. This officer just took the first person he saw and threw him to the floor for no reason." Guetta has said that he was punched in a separate incident.

Brig. Gen. Ofer Shomer, who is Gueta’s commanding officer, said: “In a preliminary probe I did with Gueta, he said he was attacked by two protesters. One of them punched him in the face and scratched him and took off his mask. He made an arrest and the matter will be examined."