Israeli Police Chief Lands in Abu Dhabi for First UAE Visit

Israel's police chief landed in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday for a first working visit, in which he will meet with his Emirati counterparts.

Over the coming days, a police statement said, Commissioner Kobi Shabtai will be meeting with officials from the UAE's interior ministry, the police chiefs of Abu Dhabi and Dubai as well as other officials.

During the visit, the officials hope to establish professional ties between the police forces, "open an official channel of communication for conversations about the criminal challenges faced by the two countries, and establish cooperation," the statement said.

Open gallery view Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai in the UAE on Sunday. Credit: Police Spokesperson Unit

Shabtai will also be appointing an Israel Police representative in the UAE, who will be based in the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi. They will be tasked with coordinating the police activities in the UAE, Africa and the Middle East.

In January, President Isaac Herzog became the first Israeli president to visit the UAE. There, he called on more Middle Eastern states to normalize ties with Israel.

During his meeting on Sunday with Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Herzog also addressed the recent spate of attacks by Houthi rebels on the UAE, which is a member of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed rebels in Yemen.