Israeli Ministers to Join Virtual Regional Climate Change Summit

The first meeting on combatting climate change involving environmental protection ministers from Israel and other Middle Eastern and Eastern Mediterranean countries will take place virtually on Wednesday. The meeting's goal is to start drawing up an action plan to address climate change in the region.

The meeting is part of Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades’ Eastern Mediterranean & Middle East Climate Change Initiative, which was spurred by the region’s high vulnerability to environmental crises. Rising temperatures are expected to bring severe droughts, rising sea levels, wildfires and heat waves that will require coordination among countries and could lead to tensions if such cooperation isn’t forthcoming.

The other countries that have announced their participation are Bahrain, Egypt, Greece, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. It’s still not clear whether delegates from Iraq, Syria and Lebanon will attend.

Wednesday’s virtual meeting is preceded by two international scientific conferences held in Cyprus on climate change in the region, and additional talks are scheduled.

National leaders are slated to meet in late 2022 to announce a completed agreement, after which the plan will be presented at the United Nations Climate Change Conference to be held in Egypt in November.

Israel will be represented at Wednesday’s meeting by Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg and the Foreign Ministry’s climate envoy, Gideon Bachar. Sources involved in the issue said the delegates will seek to develop plans to reduce emissions of warming gases, promote solar energy and address problems like water shortages and heat waves as humanitarian issues that aren’t subject to political disputes.

Open gallery view Environmental protection minister Tamar Zandberg in a Meretz party conference in Tel Aviv, in 2020. Credit: Tomer Applebaum

The Middle East is one of the regions most affected by climate change, and is heating up more quickly than the global average. Studies predict that by the end of the century, about half the residents of the Middle East and North Africa – more than 600 million people – will be exposed to extremely hot temperatures of 56 degrees Celsius (132.8 degrees Fahrenheit) or more, along with accelerated desertification, water shortages, droughts and floods, the latter due to winters that will be shorter but more extreme.

These problems are expected to undermine regional stability and compound both terrorism and climate migration.

“The climate crisis hurts everyone,” Zandberg said Tuesday. “It crosses borders and doesn’t distinguish between countries. Cooperation among the countries of the region, which all deal with a dry, desert climate, is important and essential to fight the climate crisis and bolster the region’s climate resilience. I congratulate the Cypriot president on this initiative and look forward to continued cooperation on this issue.”

Bachar added, “The Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean basin are among the most vulnerable regions in the world to climate change, and the pace of warming in our region is double the global average. The effects of the climate crisis are very visible in this region and will be felt with even greater force in the future.

“Consequently, building regional climate resilience is essential for the countries of this region,” he continued. “The Cypriot initiative meets this need to a T, and therefore we attribute great importance to it and support it. The conference that will take place this week is the first significant step on the way to regional preparation for the crisis and fits nicely into the Foreign Ministry’s climate diplomacy policy.”