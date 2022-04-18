Israeli Minister Extends Gun License Eligibility to Former Members of Security Forces

Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev said on Monday that he has decided to enable anyone who has served in operational roles in the Border Police and the Israel Police to be issued a firearms license, subject to the conditions.

The decision to update the criteria was taken following staff work that took place recently in the ministry, and will be transferred for approval by the Knesset Public Security Ministry.

According to the minister’s notice, police officers cannot currently be issued a firearms license because they have not completed level 7 Rifleman training (standard army infantry training). Bar-Lev said that “The decision is designed to repair a distortion that prevented Border Policemen and policemen from receiving a private firearms license after their discharge. That’s an absurd situation, since it is they of all people who are very experienced in the use of firearms, particularly in populated areas – a situation that we have unfortunately encountered in the most recent terror attacks.”

Early this month it was reported in Haaretz that “the number of requests for a civilian firearms license that were submitted to the Public Security Ministry has soared as a result of the wave of terror attacks, which began with the attack in Be’er Sheva on March 22.” Processing the request takes about two weeks on average, and presently about 65 percent of the requests are accepted. Aside from those who have firearms as members of the security forces, about 148,000 people presently have a private license for a firearm.

The Public Security Ministry recently reexamined criteria for receiving a firearms license, in light of a petition to the High Court of Justice by The Gun on the Kitchen Table gun-control coalition, the umbrella organization for a number of civil society organizations.