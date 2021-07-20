Israeli Military Chief Vows 'Overt and Covert' Response to Lebanon Rocket Fire

The IDF chief of staff warned Tuesday that Israel will respond to any attacks on Israel's sovereignty, after two rockets were launched at Israel from Lebanon early morning on Tuesday.

"We will not allow attacks such as last night to happen as a result of Lebanon's dire economic circumstances. We will respond overtly, covertly or both following any attempt to violate Israel's sovereignty from Lebanon," Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi said.

Kochavi added that Lebanon is on the way to a total collapse, blaming Hezbollah for playing a role in accelerating the process.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also condemned the attack on Tuesday, saying that those who try to harm Israel will pay "a painful price."

Speaking at a press conference in Ma'alot-Tarshiha in the north,

Bennett went on to say that Israel "won't allow anyone to harm its sovereignty and security."

"We are working day and night, on all fronts, and we'll continue doing so. Lebanon is on the brink of collapse, like every country Iran is entrenching in," Bennett said.

Hours before the rockets were fired from Lebanon, five people were killed in overnight airstrikes in Syria, allegedly carried out by Israel, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Tuesday.

The attack reportedly occurred just before midnight on Monday in the Al-Safirah area on the southern foothills of Aleppo. Two of the casualties in the attack were Syrians and the other three were either Lebanese or Iranians, the director of the Observatory, Rami Abdulrahman, told the al-Arabiya network.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor that has activists on the ground in Syria, said the strikes were followed by loud explosions and that the weapons depots were located inside Syrian military posts.